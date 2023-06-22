The new Princess Peach game is a chance for redemption

Super Mario‘s iconic Princess Peach will once again be the star of her own
In a brief clip, Peach is seen traversing a colourful kingdom, with a Luma-like star creature by her side. She uses a bright magic ability to defeat an enemy, and wanders across a 2D-3D plane with a spotlight illuminating her every move. With cardboard-like scenery, it appears the game takes place on a stage – much like Super Mario Bros. 3.
Later, in a ‘magical girl’ transformation sequence, Peach’s clothes change, as she’s enveloped in a bright white light. This was all
Is this a Super Princess Peach sequel?
Princess Peach has long been the damsel in distress in mainline Mario games, even serving this role in more modern titles, like Super Mario Odyssey. But this untitled Princess Peach adventure isn’t the first time she’s taken charge of her own destiny.
In 2005, Super Princess Peach launched for the
Super Princess Peach allowed the titular Princess to go off on her own adventure, but it was the game’s primary mechanics that came under fire, as they revolved around feminine displays of emotions – or the psychological four temperaments. Peach had four emotions at her disposal, which each provided power-ups.
When she expressed gloom, she could grow plants from her tears. When she was calm, she could restore HP. Rage fuelled fires, created earthquakes, and provided steam for hot air balloons. Meanwhile, joy allowed Peach to float across stages.
This mechanic was extremely clever, and something the Mario franchise hadn’t seen before. This is where the trouble lay – that while Mario’s powers came naturally, Princess Peach had to cry, or scream, or stomp, to get want she wanted.
An alternate take, with the hindsight of modern feminism, is that expressing emotions is healthy – and that women are allowed to cry, scream, and rage for what they want. While Super Princess Peach may have been seen as reductive in the early 2000s, in a male-dominated gaming space where an emotional woman was seen as a stereotype, a new Princess Peach game lends opportunity to reappraise this depiction.
Peach typifies traditional femininity, with a long, flowing pink dress, dainty moves, and a role as a carer. The upcoming Princess Peach game for
Now is the right time for a Super Princess Peach successor, with a renewed focus on the grace and femininity of Princess Peach, one of the Mario franchise’s most underserved characters.
The untitled Princess Peach game launches for