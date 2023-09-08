Nintendo reportedly showed Switch 2 console at Gamescom 2023

A new report from Eurogamer has alleged Gamescom 2023 played host to a behind-closed-doors reveal for the highly-anticipated successor to the
Reportedly, a demonstration featured a “souped up” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild “designed to hit the Switch 2’s beefier target specs”. This was described as a “tech demo” solely for the purpose of showing off console performance. No further details about this alleged tech demo have been revealed.
Sony Interactive Entertainment took a similar approach in the leadup to the launch of the PlayStation 5, using a familiar PlayStation 4 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, to showcase increased loading times.
While commentary around the
Nintendo doesn’t strictly need a new console, as it continues to experience year-on-year success, regardless of foibles like console age. The
With upcoming titles like Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, the untitled Princess Peach game, and more, there’s also a strong lineup of upcoming games to keep players engaged with the original Switch.
Once these games release, the future of the console does get murkier. While the alleged behind-closed-doors meeting at Gamescom 2023 suggests