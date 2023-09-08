News

 > News > Nintendo

Nintendo reportedly showed Switch 2 console at Gamescom 2023

An upscaled version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was reportedly shown to demonstrate the console's capabilities.
8 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
zelda breath of the wild switch 2

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

A new report from Eurogamer has alleged Gamescom 2023 played host to a behind-closed-doors reveal for the highly-anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch console. While Eurogamer did not have the opportunity to get hands-on, reporter Tom Phillips believes a number of partner developers were shown the console in some capacity.

Reportedly, a demonstration featured a “souped up” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild “designed to hit the Switch 2’s beefier target specs”. This was described as a “tech demo” solely for the purpose of showing off console performance. No further details about this alleged tech demo have been revealed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment took a similar approach in the leadup to the launch of the PlayStation 5, using a familiar PlayStation 4 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, to showcase increased loading times.

Nintendo has yet to officially confirm the existence of the rumoured console, and whether it will introduce anticipated features like heartier performance, 4K resolutions, and backward compatibility. Per industry reporting, it does appear Nintendo is gearing up for a larger, public reveal in 2024 – but for now, that remains speculation.

Read: Nintendo to Release New Switch Successor Due in 2024, Reports Say

While commentary around the Nintendo Switch has often focussed on it heading towards the end of a typical console life cycle (around seven years), Nintendo has continued to enjoy major, continuing success with the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser recently put this down to a unique hybrid design, and a strong year for the company buoyed by popular gaming releases.

Nintendo doesn’t strictly need a new console, as it continues to experience year-on-year success, regardless of foibles like console age. The Nintendo Switch occupies a niche, and demand for that niche remains high.

With upcoming titles like Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, the untitled Princess Peach game, and more, there’s also a strong lineup of upcoming games to keep players engaged with the original Switch.

Once these games release, the future of the console does get murkier. While the alleged behind-closed-doors meeting at Gamescom 2023 suggests Nintendo is planning for change soon, questions still linger about what a follow-up Nintendo console looks like, and whether it will actually make an appearance in 2024. In the coming months, we expect a firmer answer to this question – so stay tuned as Nintendo‘s plans are slowly, officially revealed.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC Xbox
More
xbox tokyo game show 2023
?>
News

Tokyo Game Show 2023 will host digital Xbox showcase

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 will play host to a fresh Xbox showcase.

Leah J. Williams
day of the devs december 2023
?>
News

Day of the Devs returns as part of The Game Awards in December 2023

Day of the Devs will return as part of the late 2023 gaming festivities.

Leah J. Williams
skull and bones game ubisoft singapore union
?>
News

Skull and Bones developer Ubisoft Singapore reportedly facing union action

Skull and Bones has also lost its latest creative director.

Leah J. Williams
castlevania nocturne netflix
?>
News

Castlevania: Nocturne gets new, action-heavy trailer

Castlevania: Nocturne launches September 28 on Netflix.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda launch 6 million
?>
News

Starfield hits 6 million players, sets Bethesda record

Starfield is already setting records for Bethesda, just days after its public launch.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login