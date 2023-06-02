News

Tudum 2023: Netflix teases game reveals for fan event

Netflix's latest fan event will be cross-media, and include video game reveals.
2 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Netflix has officially announced the return of Tudum, its Global Fan Event showcase designed to spotlight upcoming movies and TV shows – and it appears this year will also include representation from the world of video games. On 17 June 2023, Netflix will lift the lid on exclusive news and ‘debut never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of your favourite shows, movies and games.’

Tudum has traditionally featured new trailers for popular Netflix properties, and it’s great to see video games joining in for this year’s show. In recent months, Netflix has revealed a major array of video games coming to its subscription platform in future – including titles like a sequel to the popular Too Handle to Handle mobile romance games, Monument Valley 1+2, and Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace.

A number of excellent existing titles have also recently been ported over to mobile, exclusively via Netflix – like Into the Breach, Kentucky Route Zero, Spiritfarer, and more.

Read: Netflix to release 40+ games in 2023, on a monthly basis

In March 2023, the company announced it would launch around 40 games in 2023, with new games being released on a monthly basis. Given the scope of these ambitions, it’s likely we’ll see a variety of Netflix games during Tudum. It’s estimated the company has around 70 games in development at internal and external studios, so it sounds like there are plenty of possibilities for the show – certainly making it worth tuning in for.

Beyond video games, Netflix has announced Tudum: A Global Fan Event will also feature news and appearances related to The Witcher (TV), Wednesday, Stranger Things, Rebel Moon, Extraction, Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live Action), One Piece (Live Action), and more.

How to watch Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023

To tune into Netflix’s latest edition of fan event Tudum, you’ll need to head to the Netflix YouTube channel on 17 June 2023. Here’s when the show will air around the world:

  • Australia – 6:30 am AEST | 6:00 am ACST | 4:30 am AWST (18 June)
  • United States – 1:30 pm PT | 4:30 pm ET (17 June)
  • United Kingdom – 9:30 pm BST | 10:30 pm CET (17 June)

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the latest news and announcements out of Netflix’s Tudum.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

