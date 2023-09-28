Netflix reveals Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider anime adaptations

Netflix has revealed new looks at two of its upcoming video game adaptations – Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – during its dedicated Drop 01 virtual celebration. Both received first look trailers revealing intriguing new details about what to expect, although neither were given firm release dates.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft got the meatier trailer of the two, with footage revealing Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) jumping into a mysterious cavern, contending with a raging fire, coming face-to-face with what appears to be a magical nine-tailed force, remembering old friends, and finally, wielding a bow and arrow in a jungle.

As detailed, the show will follow Croft after the events of Crystal Dynamics’ trilogy of video games, which reimagine the heroine in grittier, more realistic circumstances. The series is produced by Legendary Entertainment, and animated by Powerhouse Animation, the same folks behind Netflix’s Castlevania.

You can check out the first look at the show below:

Devil May Cry also appeared during Drop 01, with a slim teaser trailer only revealing a look at protagonist Dante facing a mysterious enemy, jumping around the screen, and firing off his twin guns, Ebony and Ivory. This upcoming series is being helmed by Adi Shankar, who also worked on Castlevania, with Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra) on animation duties.

While only bare details are included in this teaser, Dante’s design is well worth analysing. It appears to combine elements from multiple Devil May Cry games – including the misunderstood DmC: Devil May Cry reboot – suggesting it might be an entirely new take on the series. Dante’s hair calls back to Devil May Cry 2, his coat is a combination of Devil May Cry 5 and the original Devil May Cry, and his necklace appears to resemble the one from DmC.

In the vein of Castlevania, it will likely be a fresh reimagining of the long-running franchise. You can check out the first look at this upcoming series below:

Stay tuned for more news about Netflix’s Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and every other game adaptation in the works at the company.