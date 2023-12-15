Netflix announces Cozy Grove sequel and more for 2024

Netflix has celebrated the success of its mobile gaming division in 2023 with a roundup revealing major milestones – including the release of 40 individual games – while also looking towards the future. In its latest blog post, the company had much to say about its growing mobile games offshoot, with “foundational strides” taking place in 2023.

Netflix has ambitions to build its presence in the gaming space in 2024 and beyond, and that process is being accelerated by the release of a number of new games – including Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which lands on Netflix from 15 December.

It will be followed by an array of new experiences, like Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, the Spry Fox-developed sequel to the original, much beloved Cozy Grove. It’s currently set to arrive in 2024, and will focus on more wholesome adventures for players:

“As a Spirit Scout on a haunted island, you’ll once again befriend and assist an unusual assortment of troubled ghostly bears. In addition to all new ghost stories, Camp Spirit comes with new activities (ever want to powerwash a ghost with a blowfish?), new furry companions with stories and abilities of their own (“can you pet the dog” is such a low bar…) and much more.”

Another new title on the way is FashionVerse, also dated for 2024. In this game, you’ll design your own fashion, and become a trendsetter:

“Your game, your style. Design your own fashion, become a trendsetter, and embrace your unique style in FashionVerse: the first AI-enhanced, 3D mobile Fashion game featuring inclusive models in photo realistic scenes, offering heightened creativity to all players. Dress up diverse models, create stunning outfits, and compete against others in glamorous challenges.”

There is also a Netflix-enhanced version of Game Dev Tycoon on the way in 2024. This game is all about revelling in the nostalgia of the 1980s game development industry, and building out your own thriving company:

“Replay the history of the gaming industry by starting your own video game development company in the ‘80s. Research new technologies and run your business. Create best-selling games and gain worldwide fans. New in the exclusive Netflix edition: Develop games based on some of your favourite films and TV series. Test your decision-making skills in bespoke story events and explore marketing opportunities with content creators.”

Finally, Netflix has also announced that Sonic Mania Plus is coming to Netflix in 2024:

“Exclusive to Netflix Games and on mobile for the first time, experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania Plus. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength.”

These games join a robust future games lineup for Netflix, which also includes Braid, Anniversary Edition (30 April), Chicken Run: Eggstraction, The Dragon Prince: Xadia, Dumb Ways to Survive, Hades, Harmonium: The Musical, Katana Zero, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (4 January), Monument Valley 1 & 2 , Netflix Stories: Virgin River, Paper Trail, The Rise Of The Golden Idol, and titles based on Rebel Moon, and Squid Game.