News

 > News > Mobile

GTA Trilogy coming to Netflix Games in December 2023

The remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas will be exclusive to Netflix on mobile.
30 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
gta trilogy remaster grand theft auto

Mobile

Image: Rockstar Games

Share Icon

Netflix has announced the biggest addition to its games offering to date: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. First released in 2021, the compilation consists of three games – GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas – all remastered with updates to their visual presentation and gameplay mechanics. It will be released on 14 December 2023.

Grand Theft Auto 3 defined the open-world video game genre when it was first released in 2001, with Vice City (2002) and San Andreas (2004) subsequently striving to set new precedents for cinematic storytelling and living worlds in video games. Netflix will be the exclusive home of GTA: The TrilogyDefinitive Edition on iOS and Android devices, though it should be noted that pre-Definitive Edition versions of these games already exist on iOS and Android.

As with the rest of the Netflix Games catalogue, the game will be available to all existing Netflix subscribers. Per The Verge, the company will offer pre-registrations for GTA Trilogy beginning 30 November 2023. It will be accessible via the Netflix mobile app, as well as through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Though GTA Trilogy is by far the highest-profile video game to arrive on Netflix, the company has continued to acquire the mobile publishing rights to several critically acclaimed games over the past two years, including Immortality, Into The Breach, Kentucky Route Zero, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, as well as exclusive original games like Poinpy. The company had previously committed to expanding its catalogue by over 40 games in 2023 alone.

In 2022, roughly a year after Netflix first began offering games, a third-party report estimated that less than 1% of Netflix’s subscribers were playing games on the service. Now two years in, the release of such a high profile game like GTA Trilogy is certain to draw the attention of a broader audience, and encourage greater uptake.

Though GTA Trilogy suffered from a slew of technical issues when first released on console and PCs, it still went on to sell over 10 million copies.

Though Netflix is currently focused on the mobile game ecosystem, it is also exploring avenues to play games on TVs and web browsers through cloud gaming technology. The company also has a number of games in production at both in-house and external development studios, with a focus on both indie and blockbuster titles. Former Overwatch Producer Chacko Sonny is also leading a team to develop a AAA PC shooter for the company.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Mobile News PlayStation
More
hello kitty island adventure littletwinstars update
?>
News

Hello Kitty Island Adventure wins Apple Arcade Game of the Year at App Store Awards

The Apple App Store Awards also awarded Lies of P, Honkai: Star Rail and Unpacking.

Edmond Tran
sonic the hedgehog 3 shadow first look film
?>
News

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 first look reveals Shadow the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is officially in production, with Shadow the Hedgehog on board.

Leah J. Williams
unity weta digital layoffs
?>
News

Unity to lay off 265 staff from Weta Digital division

Unity is planning a major overhaul following a year of significant challenges.

Leah J. Williams
Sable game review
?>
News

PS Plus Essential games for December 2023

A strong trio of games including Sable, Powerwash Simulator, and Lego 2K Drive are on offer for all PS Plus…

Edmond Tran
Absurd Ventures - A Better Paradise - American Caper - Logos
?>
News

GTA co-founder studio Absurd Ventures reveals first two projects

American Caper and A Better Paradise are the first two transmedia projects from Absurd Ventures, the sutdio led by Dan…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login