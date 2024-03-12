News

MultiVersus officially returns in May 2024

MultiVersus is bringing new modes, characters, and more with its return.
12 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
PC

Image: Player First Games

Player First Games’ MultiVersus is officially set to relaunch on 28 May 2024, nearly a year on from the closure of its open beta test. As announced, the revamped version of the game is built in Unreal Engine 5 for shinier graphics and overall improved visuals, and there will also be a number of other changes for returning players.

For one thing, there will now be a Player vs. Environment (PvE) mode, which allows individual players to play against bots for a range of rewards. There will also be new fighters coming to the game shortly, as well as new stages.

Concept art shown off by Player First Games in a showcase video has revealed a stage inspired by Townsville from The Powerpuff Girls (and presumably they will also be arriving as fighters), and a stage inspired by Dexter’s Laboratory (you can se Dee Dee’s silhouette in the background).

Read: The weirdest guest fighters that could come to MultiVersus

In addition, Player Fist Games has also confirmed there’s fresh netcode backing MultiVersus, which should allow more streamlined multiplayer gaming sessions.

With a ground-up refresh, MultiVersus certainly has the potential to make a splash on its return.

On debut, it fostered an audience of more than 20 million players – and while enthusiasm for the game waned after a lacklustre second season of content, it appears Player First Games has learned lessons, and is keen to come back strong with a more refined approach.

Given the game’s next major season of content seems to lean heavily into nostalgia via Cartoon Network classics, its return could attract a whole new audience, on top of its previously-established one. For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in store.

MultiVersus is set to return for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 28 May 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

