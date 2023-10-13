Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch finally gets Invasion mode, other improvements

Mortal Kombat 1 was released to strong reception in September 2023, though like its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch version of the game launched with a slew of concessions – many of them visual and performance based – to get it running on the console. It was also missing the majority of one of its single-player modes, Invasion, which has now been rectified in a patch.
Invasion serves as Mortal Kombat 1’s seasonal, ongoing single-player mode. Separate from the game’s story campaign, it adds dungeon crawling, RPG elements, and a slew of modifiers to the game’s core one-on-one fighting. There are also some cryptic puzzles in there for good measure, too.
The first season was themed around the series icon Scorpion, and offered a large variety of fire-themed cosmetics as rewards for exploring its world, and beating its challenges. It was set to last about a month and a half in total, beginning from the game's initial launch, though this window is now a lot smaller for
Elsewhere, the new patch includes a number of improvements to the game’s visuals, performance, and loading times. Users on Reddit have remarked that some facial animations have now been added – previously, some characters were amusingly expressionless and mannequin-like, especially compared to the incredibly detailed models seen on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The reception on performance and loading times are still mixed, however, as issues remain.
While amusing to look at, the
Perhaps this patch will make some headway into addressing concerns, but the game certainly still has a long way to go. Whether the Switch can actually get there is another matter.
Mortal Kombat 1
Nintendo Switch Patch Notes – 11 October 2023
General
- Season 1 of Invasions
- Gameplay balance changes
- Leaderboard fixes
- Visual improvements and general bug fixes
- Performance improvements
- Loading time improvements
- Stability fixes
- Localisation fixes