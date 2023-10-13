News

Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch finally gets Invasion mode, other improvements

A new patch adds a significant missing piece to the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, but its issues are far from resolved.
13 Oct 2023
Edmond Tran
Mortal Kombat 1 Switch

Image: Chris in Colour on YouTube via NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 was released to strong reception in September 2023, though like its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch version of the game launched with a slew of concessions – many of them visual and performance based – to get it running on the console. It was also missing the majority of one of its single-player modes, Invasion, which has now been rectified in a patch.

Invasion serves as Mortal Kombat 1’s seasonal, ongoing single-player mode. Separate from the game’s story campaign, it adds dungeon crawling, RPG elements, and a slew of modifiers to the game’s core one-on-one fighting. There are also some cryptic puzzles in there for good measure, too.

The first season was themed around the series icon Scorpion, and offered a large variety of fire-themed cosmetics as rewards for exploring its world, and beating its challenges. It was set to last about a month and a half in total, beginning from the game’s initial launch, though this window is now a lot smaller for Nintendo Switch players.

Elsewhere, the new patch includes a number of improvements to the game’s visuals, performance, and loading times. Users on Reddit have remarked that some facial animations have now been added – previously, some characters were amusingly expressionless and mannequin-like, especially compared to the incredibly detailed models seen on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The reception on performance and loading times are still mixed, however, as issues remain.

While amusing to look at, the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 had drawn ire, given its price point, which sits in line with its counterparts on other platforms, for a severely lessened visual experience, as well as the missing Invasion mode.

Perhaps this patch will make some headway into addressing concerns, but the game certainly still has a long way to go. Whether the Switch can actually get there is another matter.

Mortal Kombat 1 Nintendo Switch Patch Notes – 11 October 2023

General

  • Season 1 of Invasions
  • Gameplay balance changes
  • Leaderboard fixes
  • Visual improvements and general bug fixes
  • Performance improvements
  • Loading time improvements
  • Stability fixes
  • Localisation fixes
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

