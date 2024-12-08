News

ICYMI: Getting started in the games industry (MIGW 2024 Podcast Ep. 2)

Explore career pathways in game design with insights from industry leaders on the MIGW 2024 Podcast.
8 Dec 2024 23:00
Steph Panecasio
migw 2023 photos

Culture

Image: Matto Lucas Photography

Share Icon

Finding a start in the games industry looks different for everybody. Whether you’re currently studying game design, already undertaking industry work experience, or just looking for somewhere to place your passion, there are a plethora of opportunities and pathways available to budding Australian game makers. 

To share some insights on their personal pathways into the industry, Creative Director & Founder of O’Saurus Studios, Maddie Clute, and Employer, Brand and Industry Relations Manager at Playside Studios, Sorcha Millican-Nagle, joined the podcast! 

Maddie and Sorcha offered their expertise and advice at the Careers & Frontiers: MIGW24 Games Education Symposium (which took place on October 3-4th, 2024), a conference aimed at connecting the next generation of secondary, tertiary students and game developers with career advice from industry leaders.

Melbourne International Games Week also hosted more events and installations in its schedule this year, including: 

  • High Score welcomed folks to a lineup of talks and industry focused panels over a two day networking event centred on composition and sound art for games.
  • ACMI showcased its movement based art installation, Rotted Luck, designed to poke fun at serotonin-spiking game design.

Plus, the MIGW 2024 Steam Page Festival went live, which featured exclusive retrospective content from the MIGW archives in the spirit of its 10th anniversary.

Listen to Episode 2 of the MIGW 2024 Podcast below!

Read: High Score keynote speaker Richard Lapington on the evolution of audio design

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

