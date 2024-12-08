Finding a start in the games industry looks different for everybody. Whether you’re currently studying game design, already undertaking industry work experience, or just looking for somewhere to place your passion, there are a plethora of opportunities and pathways available to budding Australian game makers.

To share some insights on their personal pathways into the industry, Creative Director & Founder of O’Saurus Studios, Maddie Clute, and Employer, Brand and Industry Relations Manager at Playside Studios, Sorcha Millican-Nagle, joined the podcast!

Maddie and Sorcha offered their expertise and advice at the Careers & Frontiers: MIGW24 Games Education Symposium (which took place on October 3-4th, 2024), a conference aimed at connecting the next generation of secondary, tertiary students and game developers with career advice from industry leaders.

Melbourne International Games Week also hosted more events and installations in its schedule this year, including:

High Score welcomed folks to a lineup of talks and industry focused panels over a two day networking event centred on composition and sound art for games.

ACMI showcased its movement based art installation, Rotted Luck, designed to poke fun at serotonin-spiking game design.

Plus, the MIGW 2024 Steam Page Festival went live, which featured exclusive retrospective content from the MIGW archives in the spirit of its 10th anniversary.

Listen to Episode 2 of the MIGW 2024 Podcast below!

Read: High Score keynote speaker Richard Lapington on the evolution of audio design