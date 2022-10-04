News

 > Game Development

Former Mighty Kingdom staff confirm redundancies at studio

Staff have taken to Twitter to announce their redundancies in the wake of a Mighty Kingdom overhaul.
5 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
mighty kingdom games

Game Development

Image: Mighty Kingdom

Share Icon

Former staff at Australian studio Mighty Kingdom have taken to Twitter to announce their redundancies, confirming an earlier report about a major restructure at the company that was initiated in an attempt to reduce costs and remain ‘sustainable’.

In late September 2022, the company announced a model restructure that would allow it to maintain ‘shareholder value without losing the opportunity to capture new business’. In order to create this stability, it announced a ‘reduction of FTE within the developer and administration teams’ that was assumed to lead to staff redundancies.

Now, the full scope of this restructure has been revealed – with around 25 employees reportedly let go.

Read: Mighty Kingdom announces staff layoffs to reduce costs

Employee redundancies are from a range of game development disciplines – technical and 3D artistry, production, game design and UX – with senior and junior members of the company impacted. Many are now looking for work, with hopes that the events of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) will allow them to connect with the wider industry and networking opportunities.

Those keen to explore new roles in the industry are being supported by various organisations, with several starting handy Twitter threads of open jobs around the country and the globe. Australia produces world-class talent, and there’s no doubt the former staff of Mighty Kingdom will be a boon to any studio they join.

Our thoughts are with them in this tumultuous time.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
dead space trailer
?>
News

The first Dead Space remake gameplay trailer is here

The Dead Space remake has a spooky new trailer that'll delight fans of the original.

Leah J. Williams
A Plague Tale Requiem is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022
?>
News

Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

Xbox Game Pass is adding a whole bunch of games to compliment the spooky season. Here are the titles coming…

Edmond Tran
wwe 2k games publisher take two
?>
News

WWE 2K publisher loses Randy Orton tattoo lawsuit

Take-Two has successfully been sued by tattoo artist Catherine Alexander over the use of Randy Orton's likeness.

Leah J. Williams
Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red
?>
News

CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and mystery title

CD Projekt Red has announced a raft of new video games, each bigger than the last.

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros film
?>
News

The Super Mario Bros. film is getting a rare Nintendo Direct

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct in October.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login