News

 > News > Xbox

Microsoft reports steady Xbox growth in Q4 2023

Growth in the Xbox gaming division was only partially offset by a drop in console sales.
26 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
Xbox Game Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct

Xbox

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

Microsoft’s latest financial reports for Q4 2023, the period ending 30 June 2023, reveal steady growth for Xbox gaming revenue – despite a drop in hardware sales. Per figures revealed by Microsoft, company gaming revenue increased by USD $36 million in the last financial quarter, representing a 1% rise.

This growth is attributed to Xbox content and services revenue, which rose by 5% in Q4 2023. Xbox Game Pass was reportedly a major contributor to this growth. In a post-results earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Xbox Game Pass had set new Q4 records for monthly active users.

‘We set new fourth quarter highs for monthly active users driven by strength off console as well monthly active devices,’ Nadella said, per VGC. ‘We saw record fourth quarter engagement across Game Pass, with hours played up 22% year-over-year.’

Read: Antstream Arcade brings 1,300 retro games to Xbox

Notably, Microsoft also reports that Xbox hardware sales had an impact on these totals, with hardware sales down by 13% – likely a result of the Xbox Series X and Series S now being three years into their respective life cycles.

While future guidance was not outlined in this latest Microsoft report, it’s likely the company predicts an uptick in the near future, driven by interest in upcoming Xbox game, Starfield. It’s one of the most anticipated games of the year, and as a PC and console exclusive, it’s likely to contribute to significantly boosted console and software sales, as well as Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Microsoft is expected to reveal more details about the financial results for its gaming division later this week.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Persona 5 Tactica
?>
Features

Persona 5 Tactica: Everything We Know About the JRPG Spinoff

Persona 5 Tactica takes the beloved Phantom Thieves on a tactical strategy adventure. Here's everything we know about it.

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6 Fire of Rubicon screenshot
?>
Features

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Still Has Soul – Hands-On Preview

The opening hours of Armored Core 6 demonstrate a strong showing of 90s mech action, with a few tastes of…

Edmond Tran
immortals fenyx rising
?>
News

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel allegedly cancelled

A new report has alleged work on an unannounced Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel has concluded.

Leah J. Williams
starfield animated shorts
?>
News

Starfield animated shorts reveal game aesthetic and worlds

Bethesda has released a number of shorts depicting the major cities in Starfield.

Leah J. Williams
the dungeon experience pax aus 2023
?>
News

PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase winners announced

Here's all the Australian-made games you'll see in the PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login