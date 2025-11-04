Microsoft unveils first Xbox Game Pass titles for November

Amidst controversy about rising prices, Microsoft are eager to remind audiences of what might have brought them to Game Pass in the first place – the ability to play a variety of games on a service that adds new games regularly. This was first referenced in a new advert for the service, but it’s true of the new titles that have been announced for early November.

Of course, this does come at the same time as a second Game Pass controversy – the removal of once-Xbox exclusive Stalker 2, which Microsoft helped to fund. Still, with Black Ops 7 releasing this month, some players might be torn on whether these issues are enough to cancel their subscription.

Xbox Game Pass: The full list

November 5th – Dead Static Drive (Game Pass Ultimate, PC)

November 5th – Sniper Elite: Resistance (Added to Game Pass Premium)

November 6th – Egging On (Game Pass Ultimate, PC)

November 6th – Whiskerwood (Game Pass Ultimate, PC)

November 7th – Voidtrain (Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC)

November 11th – Great God Grove (Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC)

November 11th – Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC)

November 11th – Pigeon Simulator (Game Pass Ultimate, PC)

November 12th – Relic Hunters Legend (Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC)

November 12th – Winter Burrow (Game Pass Ultimate, PC)

November 14th – Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC)

The addition of each game to the subscription service, as well as a description can be found in the official Xbox Wire announcement.

Will Black Ops 7 be able to compete with Battlefield and Arc Raiders?

Ordinarily, the launch of any new Call of Duty game practically guarantees it a large audience, but Black Ops 7 is launching in a year with a lot of competition – Battlefield 6 saw 7 million copies sold in the first three days of its release, and while Arc Raiders is less of an established name than these two franchises, it managed to reach 250,000 concurrent players on Steam during its launch day, which speaks to a high level of interest and engagement.

Having access to Black Ops 7 on Game Pass is undoubtedly going to help some players to remove the barrier of entry, but at the same time, the current controversies around Game Pass might mean that more people are leaving the service, meaning potential fewer players to add to these numbers than the developers might like.