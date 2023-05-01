News

 > News > Business

Microsoft announces another 10-year cloud gaming deal

Microsoft has signed another agreement to make its future cloud offerings more widespread, following concerns by the UK markets authority.
1 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Business

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

In the wake of the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocking Microsoft’s proposed US $69 million acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the grounds of ‘stifling competition in the growing and dynamic market for cloud gaming services’, Microsoft has secured another 10-year arrangement with a cloud gaming provider.

The provider in question is Nware, as announced on Twitter by Microsoft Vice Chair and President, Brad Smith. The move comes after a number of other recent deals with cloud gaming platforms including Boosteroid and EE, which were secured in the month prior to the CMA ruling.

‘Microsoft and European cloud gaming platform Nware have signed a 10-year agreement to stream PC games built by Xbox on its platform, as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes,’ reads the announcement.

‘While it’s still early in the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today.’

Though the cloud gaming sector is far from a popular form of accessing and playing video games – major cloud gaming failures like Google Stadia are a clear indicator of audience interest – there is every possibility the technology will become far more utilised in the next five to ten years.

Read: Activision Blizzard expects accelerated appeal for Microsoft merger

That’s certainly a scenario the UK’s CMA sees as a possibility, and one that it’s looking to protect.

Microsoft has long expressed its desire for its games platform to be widespread, and not tied to any one device. Xbox Cloud Streaming technology has gradually rolled out over the last few years to devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and Smart TVs. It’s also accessible on Xbox consoles and PC.

Whether these newer arrangements are enough to appease the UK CMA is yet to be seen. In other news, Activision Blizzard’s CEO expects to see an accelerated appeal process for the proposed merger.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture News PC PlayStation
More
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022
?>
News

Vampire Survivors is getting an animated TV show

Vampire Survivors is set to get the TV treatment, amidst a rising interest in game adaptations.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation financial results 2021 2022 PS5 PS4
?>
News

PlayStation sees huge boost from PC ports, record PS5 sales

Sony has reported some impressive figures for its PS5 hardware sales, with other data indicating strong growth for its PC…

Edmond Tran
activision blizzard microsoft
?>
News

Activision Blizzard expects accelerated appeal for Microsoft merger

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick believes the UK Competition and Markets Authority has been 'irrational'.

Leah J. Williams
Twisted Metal
?>
News

PlayStation TV show 'Twisted Metal' airs July 2023, teaser released

The TV show adaptation of the PlayStation car combat franchise has been given an air date.

Edmond Tran
star wars jedi survivor
?>
News

EA and Respawn apologise for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC woes

Those playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC have reported a number of gameplay issues.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login