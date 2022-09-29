News

 > Hardware

Google Stadia is shutting down, refunds to be offered

The streaming service will shut down on 18 January 2023, with all subscribers getting refunds.
30 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
google stadia controller

Hardware

Image: Google

Share Icon

Google Stadia, the game streaming service with lofty ambitions, is officially shutting down. Google announced the closure of the service in a new blog post, citing disappointment in audience growth as a major factor in the final decision.

‘While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,’ Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager of Stadia said.

The service will remain online until 18 January 2023, at which time all access to games will be cut off – effectively rendering the entire Stadia library unplayable. This includes several exclusive games which are at risk of disappearing forever – although there is hope they’ll find a new life, post-Stadia.

Read: Why Australia doesn’t get Nintendo Switch cloud games

As this move will effectively render the entire Google Stadia ecosystem defunct, those who purchased any hardware, or any games and add-on purchases from the Google Store or Stadia Store will be refunded in full. These refunds are expected to be complete by mid-January 2023.

After just three years, it appears the plug has firmly been pulled – although Google remains optimistic about the future of cloud streaming and alternative gaming technologies.

‘The underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming. We see clear opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts — as well as make it available to our industry partners, which aligns with where we see the future of gaming headed,’ Harrison said.

‘We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators.’

Those who still play games on Google Stadia should mark 18 January 2023 in their calendars. It will be a bittersweet send-off for one of gaming’s most recent failed experiments.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
shuhei yoshida pax aus 2022
?>
News

Shuhei Yoshida announced as keynote speaker for PAX Aus 2022

Shuhei Yoshida headlines PAX Aus 2022 as the major keynote speaker for the show.

Leah J. Williams
MIGW 2022 Steam Festival Melbourne International Games Week
?>
News

MIGW 2022 Steam Festival features deals and talks on Australian games

The celebration features a big sale on great Australian games, must-play demos of upcoming ones, and a ton of developer…

Edmond Tran
mario movie teaser trailer nycc
?>
News

The first Super Mario Bros. movie teaser will debut at NYCC

The first look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film is right around the corner.

Leah J. Williams
joker multiversus
?>
News

The best Joker could be coming to MultiVersus

MultiVersus could be getting a visit from everybody's favourite clown prince of crime.

Leah J. Williams
sangokushi taisen sega
?>
News

Sega announces blockchain game, Sangokushi Taisen

Sega is partnering with blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo to create its latest game.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login