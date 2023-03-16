News

Microsoft signs 10-year deal with cloud gaming provider, Boosteroid

Boosteroid has risen to become one of the largest independent cloud gaming providers in recent years.
16 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has announced a new 10-year agreement to bring Xbox and PC games, including potential Activision Blizzard titles, to Boosteroid‘s cloud gaming platform. According a press release, Boosteroid has recently surpassed 4 million users globally, making it one of the largest independent cloud gaming providers in the world.

While the platform is currently in beta, it already enables a strong range of games to be streamed via its central app. Cloud titles purchased on Steam and the Epic Games Store are compatible with Boosteroid, and soon, Xbox titles will also be integrated. These games can be streamed to mobile, Mac, Linux and PC devices, with gameplay backed by Boosteroid’s array of remote, high-end gaming PCs.

Microsoft has enthused about the partnership, specifically outlining what it will do for Activision Blizzard games once they’re locked into the Xbox ecosystem (providing the upcoming deal is finalised).

Read: Xbox could sabotage Call of Duty on PlayStation, says Sony

‘When combined with other partnerships recently announced by Microsoft, this means popular franchises such as Call of Duty will surpass more than 150 million additional players, and make games built by Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and Activision Blizzard playable on multiple cloud gaming services and subscriptions,’ Microsoft said.

As many will likely point out, this is fairly presumptuous of the company – but it’s worth noting that even if the deal does eventually fall through, a partnership with Boosteroid will aid in the growth of Microsoft’s cloud streaming ambitions.

‘We believe in the power of games to bring people together. That’s why Xbox is committed to give everyone more ways to play their favourite games, across devices,’ Phil Spencer, CEO of Gaming at Microsoft said of the deal. ‘Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as ‘Call of Duty’ once the deal closes, is yet another step in realising that vision.’

‘Boosteroid shares Microsoft’s vision of bringing games to as many people, places and platforms as possible. It has long been our goal to provide gamers with an opportunity to enjoy their favourite titles on any device close at hand,’ Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO of Boosteroid said. ‘Today’s announcement is yet another step in this direction.’

Expect to hear more about this deal in the coming months, as Microsoft extends its partnership with Boosteroid and begins solidifying plans to bring Xbox titles to the cloud gaming platform.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

