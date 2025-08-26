Finally fans of the stealth-action genre can rejoice, as the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Early Access launch is finally upon us. As of August 26, pre-purchase fans can play the Digital Deluxe Edition for a whole 48 hours earlier than the rest.



The remake of one of the best stealth games of all time is developed under Konami’s Delta label and has arguably been one of the biggest talking points of the year 2025.

Early access launches on Tuesday, giving buyers a chance to judge for themselves if Hideo Kojima has managed to knock it out of the woods yet again.

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Early Access

Of course, two whole days of early access isn’t the only thing making you drool in this Digital Deluxe Edition of Snake Eater – a bundle of other extras have been included too.

There are exclusive skins, some cool digital art to browse through and a behind the scenes featurette as well. On top, players get some bonus currency for some more in-game customization fun.

A Classic Stealth Game Reimagined

The best remakes are exactly that – a reimagining of a classic game we all know inside and out, at least fans of Solid Snake do.

This one is indeed a proper remake from the looks of it, it even has a new revamped Unreal Engine 5 powering fresh graphics and gameplay.

The environments, characters and cutscenes are redone with meticulous detail, so this version of the Soviet jungle looks exactly like you imagined it back in the day.

The trailers showed it, the gameplay reinforced it – this seems to be a loving reimagining, not just a lazy cashgrab, even though the early access edition might make you think so at first. The character models are detailed and painstakingly recreated as well as the environment.

Gameplay Tweaks and Preservation Of Old Virtues

The only aspect that has raised questions is the way the old mechanics have been revamped so far, or rather, how much of the old we grew to be so nostalgic about is still even there? And how much does it determine the identity of this new way of the Snake?

Although it has been confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater will not support cross-play, veterans are protective about some systems unique to the game, such as the survival systems, stamina management and the ridiculously powerful camouflage.

Early impressions suggest a careful balance though. Sure, the controls have been adequately streamlined, so smoother aiming and traversal of the land is a given, but the core of those systems appears to stay intact.