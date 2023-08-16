Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Accessibility features include time slow down

News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will provide incremental slow down options to ensure comfortable play.
16 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2 game

Image: Insomniac Games

The first accessibility features for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been revealed in a new PlayStation Store FAQ page, as spotted by ResetEra user, Angie – and so far, they sound very promising. As detailed in the FAQ, developers at Insomniac Games are placing a heavy focus on comfortable play to ensure everyone can enjoy the game ‘without barriers’.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reportedly includes a range of features that expand on those found in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, with some additions. One of these is the ability to slow down the action by increments of 30%, 50%, or 70% with easy reverting to base speed.

This feature allows players to better follow the action, and have more time for performing moves. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, much of the action was reliant on quick thinking and counter-attacks which required precise, time-reliant inputs to avoid high damage. It’s likely the incoming time slow-down feature will benefit combat greatly, as more time will allow a strategic and comfortable approach to battles.

Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Everything revealed at SDCC 2023

Also detailed in the surfaced FAQ are two standard, audio-adjacent accessibility features. The first is a screen reader that reads aloud text on-screen, and the second is on-screen captions with detailed audio description for cinematic scenes. Nothing too surprising with these inclusions – but great to see, regardless.

In the past, Insomniac Games has placed emphasis on accessibility features in its games, from Marvel’s Spider-Man to Ratchet & Clank, and we expect the studio’s latest release will be no different.

Given Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will expand the accessibility features of its predecessor, we can expect the complete list of features to include options for Quick Time Event (QTE) auto-complete, as well as the ability to change buttons for attacks, parkour, and swinging, and to skip in-game puzzles. Spider-Man was also notable for including assists for chase sequences, aiming, and dodging.

For now, the complete list of accessibility features for its sequel is yet to be revealed – but we can expect to see more details from Insomniac Games in the coming weeks.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch for PlayStation 5 on 20 October 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

