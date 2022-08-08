News

 > PC

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has officially been delayed

Marvel's Midnight Suns will no longer launch in October as originally planned.
9 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
playstation state of play march 2022

PC

Image: 2K Games / Firaxis / Virtuos

Share Icon

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed by several months, according to a joint update posted by publisher 2K Games and developer Firaxis. While it was originally set to launch in October, the game will now arrive in ‘this fiscal year’ – a period which ends in March 2023. The decision to delay the highly-anticipated title has been made to ensure the game meets player and quality expectations.

‘After discussion with the team, we’ve made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans,’ the game’s official Twitter account posted. ‘We will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions following at a later date.’

‘We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel’s Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone.’

Read: The biggest video games still releasing in 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is just the latest blockbuster video game to move out of 2022, following a major year of change. Fellow titles like Starfield, Redfall, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and Forspoken have all recently made similar leaps, for very similar reasons.

After two years of work-from-home conditions – and interrupted work arrangements – caused by the pandemic, game development studios are now having to deal with the knock-on impacts of major, disruptive change.

As it stands, the gaming calendar of 2022 is now looking extremely bare, with several blockbusters jumping ship over quality concerns. While this is a bummer for expectant fans, it’s an important step in ensuring that when games finally get back to a semi-regular release schedule, they’re just as shiny and exciting as everyone hopes they’ll be.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns does not currently have a new release date, but it’s expected to launch by March 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Street Fighter 6 Evo 2022 Juri
?>
News

All the major fighting game news announced at Evo 2022

The Evo 2022 fighting game tournament featured a raft of news regarding new and existing fighting games.

Edmond Tran
Street Fighter 6 Kimberly evo 2022 reveal trailer
?>
News

New Street Fighter 6 trailer at Evo 2022 reveals Kimberly and Juri

A new Street Fighter 6 trailer shown during Evo 2022 has officially revealed two characters: returning fighter Juri, and newcomer…

Edmond Tran
What is rollback netcode in fighting games like Street Fighter 6?
?>
Features

What is Rollback Netcode in fighting games?

Just what is this Rollback Netcode everyone keeps talking about in regards to online multiplayer and fighting games?

Edmond Tran
nintendo eshop game sale garfield nickelodeon all star brawl
?>
News

The best deals from the Nintendo Showdown multiplayer sale

The Nintendo Showdown Sale includes multiplayer hits, as well as fan-favourite adventures.

Leah J. Williams
gamestop nft saga arcade games
?>
News

GameStop NFT minter allegedly sold indie games without consent

The NiFTy Arcade collection contained several games that the creator did not have permission to sell.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login