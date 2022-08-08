Marvel’s Midnight Suns has officially been delayed

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed by several months, according to a joint update posted by publisher 2K Games and developer Firaxis. While it was originally set to launch in October, the game will now arrive in ‘this fiscal year’ – a period which ends in March 2023. The decision to delay the highly-anticipated title has been made to ensure the game meets player and quality expectations.

‘After discussion with the team, we’ve made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans,’ the game’s official Twitter account posted. ‘We will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions following at a later date.’

‘We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel’s Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone.’

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is just the latest blockbuster video game to move out of 2022, following a major year of change. Fellow titles like Starfield, Redfall, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and Forspoken have all recently made similar leaps, for very similar reasons.

After two years of work-from-home conditions – and interrupted work arrangements – caused by the pandemic, game development studios are now having to deal with the knock-on impacts of major, disruptive change.

As it stands, the gaming calendar of 2022 is now looking extremely bare, with several blockbusters jumping ship over quality concerns. While this is a bummer for expectant fans, it’s an important step in ensuring that when games finally get back to a semi-regular release schedule, they’re just as shiny and exciting as everyone hopes they’ll be.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns does not currently have a new release date, but it’s expected to launch by March 2023.