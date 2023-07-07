Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is taking over SDCC 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the highly-anticipated adventure game sequel from Insomniac, is set for a major appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 – in the famous Hall H, no less. The news was announced by Marvel itself, which revealed details about the game’s special hour-long showcase panel featuring developers and actors from the game.

Notably, Marvel Studios elected to skip an appearance at SDCC 2023 this year, likely due to ongoing writer strikes and the threat of actor strikes, which have disrupted creative content over the last several months. Many Marvel films have been pushed back in recent weeks, with timelines for others remaining unclear amidst turmoil in Hollywood.

In place of a film showcase, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will represent the future of Marvel storytelling.

On Thursday, 20 July 2023 (2:30 – 3:30 pm PT), Insomniac Games will host the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships panel for San Diego Comic-Con attendees. The panel will focus on Spider-Man and Venom, and how their relationship will be depicted in the upcoming game.

Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer showcases an action-packed sequel

Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew will lead the discussion of this evolving relationship, and they’ll be supported by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Tony Todd (Venom), and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson). Bill Rosemann of Marvel Games will also be part of the panel.

So far, exact details about what’s planned for the show have not been made clear – but we expect the SDCC 2023 panel to include new game footage, trailers, and other tidbits. While exclusive content is usually shown off to SDCC audience members, we expect any exciting details to trickle out in the hours following the show.

Stay tuned for more information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The show takes place from 20-23 July 2023.