Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer showcases an action-packed sequel

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has locked in an Autumn 2023 (Northern Hemisphere) release date.
16 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is officially launching for PlayStation 5 in Autumn 2023 (Northern Hemisphere) – the period between September and November 2023. The news was revealed during the recent PlayStation Showcase, which spotlighted a major 10-minute gameplay trailer complete with story tidbits and reveals for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

This trailer opened on what appeared to be a military scene, with a lone soldier walking through a cloistered jungle. After a brief furore and high tension, several other members of a militia stomp through these leaves – revealing the party is made of Kraven family members, including Kraven the Hunter.

Update: The release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been announced as 20 October 2023.

Kraven will serve as a primary antagonist for the game, hunting down Peter Parker, who has become infected by the Venom symbiote. A later, dramatic reveal sees Parker utilising his new suit’s capabilities by firing off Venom tentacles and major blasts of symbiote power.

He appears to be in control – for now – but the trailer does reveal a deeper edge to his voice, and a more aggressive combat style that suggests a war for power is in store.

As Parker fights goons, it appears another threat is mounting in New York, as The Lizard (Curt Connors) is rampaging. To keep the city protected, Parker contacts fellow Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

Read: PlayStation Showcase: Every major game announcement

Players will be able to switch between both characters in gameplay, with each having their own dedicated missions and storylines. Given the game appears to be tackling The Venom Saga and potentially a Sinister Six story, having two Spider-Man on board is definitely welcome.

You can check out the breakneck new trailer for the game below:

It’s likely we’ll get a firmer release date in the coming months, as developer Insomniac Games gears up for new teasers. Stay tuned for more details.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

