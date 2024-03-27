News

 > News > Nintendo

A mystery Marvel game is being announced tomorrow

Yet another Marvel game is on the way – although this one is shrouded in mystery.
27 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
marvel games

PC

Image: Marvel Games

Share Icon

Marvel Games has released a mystery Marvel game teaser, and confirmed a major announcement is arriving tomorrow – Wednesday, 27 March ET/PT. The news was shared with a shadowy image, and a tagline reading: “An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?”

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the mystery Marvel game is a mobile title or for PC and consoles, but there are some clues about plot and gameplay included alongside the teaser. In silhouette, we can see a variety of popular Marvel heroes heading into battle, including Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Star Lord, and a Spider-person.

Medusa and/or Scarlet Witch appears to be in the foreground, Namor is in the background, and the shuriken-thrower has a strange enough hairdo to be Longshot (although this may be a reach).

Read: Footage from an unreleased multiplayer Spider-Man game leaks online

It’s an eclectic bunch of Marvel stars, but perhaps notable in that each character has their own unique combat styles, and modes of traversal. The inclusions could hint at the nature of the game, which popular rumour suggests may be an online multiplayer shooter/fighter in the vein of Overwatch.

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed, but a multiversal, multiplayer shooter would certainly make sense, given the popularity of the genre and the potential for Marvel to make a splash. Wild speculation is currently running rampant, but at the very least, there’s not long to go before we officially learn more about the upcoming game.

Marvel Games has promised a full reveal at 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET on 27 March, so stay tuned to see what’s in store. Notably, this mystery game joins a vast array of Marvel games currently in development, including Blade, Marvel’s Wolverine, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
microsoft xbox phil spencer activision blizzard
?>
News

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says recent games industry layoffs were due to lack of growth

Phil Spencer has talked about the nature of layoffs, and their links to industry growth, in a new interview.

Leah J. Williams
apple vision pro headset mixed reality wwdc 2024
?>
News

Apple's WWDC showcase returns in June 2024

Updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS are expected.

Leah J. Williams
Xbox Controller Self Repair Program
?>
News

Xbox is reportedly developing a handheld gaming device

A new report has claimed Xbox is currently working on prototypes for a handheld gaming device.

Leah J. Williams
project condor remedy entertainment
?>
News

Remedy's Condor is a multiplayer game set in the Oldest House

Remedy Entertainment has revealed more about Condor in its latest financial report.

Leah J. Williams
sonic fall guys game
?>
News

Sonic the Hedgehog party game revealed in leaked trailer

A newly-leaked trailer has revealed a Fall Guys-like Sonic party game coming to mobile devices.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login