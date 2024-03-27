A mystery Marvel game is being announced tomorrow

Marvel Games has released a mystery Marvel game teaser, and confirmed a major announcement is arriving tomorrow – Wednesday, 27 March ET/PT. The news was shared with a shadowy image, and a tagline reading: “An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?”

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the mystery Marvel game is a mobile title or for PC and consoles, but there are some clues about plot and gameplay included alongside the teaser. In silhouette, we can see a variety of popular Marvel heroes heading into battle, including Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Star Lord, and a Spider-person.

Medusa and/or Scarlet Witch appears to be in the foreground, Namor is in the background, and the shuriken-thrower has a strange enough hairdo to be Longshot (although this may be a reach).

It’s an eclectic bunch of Marvel stars, but perhaps notable in that each character has their own unique combat styles, and modes of traversal. The inclusions could hint at the nature of the game, which popular rumour suggests may be an online multiplayer shooter/fighter in the vein of Overwatch.

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed, but a multiversal, multiplayer shooter would certainly make sense, given the popularity of the genre and the potential for Marvel to make a splash. Wild speculation is currently running rampant, but at the very least, there’s not long to go before we officially learn more about the upcoming game.

Marvel Games has promised a full reveal at 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET on 27 March, so stay tuned to see what’s in store. Notably, this mystery game joins a vast array of Marvel games currently in development, including Blade, Marvel’s Wolverine, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.