EA Motive officially announces Iron Man video game

After months of rumours, EA Motive has officially confirmed work on an Iron Man video game adaptation, which is being developed alongside Marvel Entertainment. While the game is only in its very early stages, there’s plenty to get excited about – particularly given recent Marvel gaming successes like Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man.

Iron Man appears to be following in the footsteps of these games, with the upcoming title set to be a single player action-adventure game. This is notable, as one of Marvel’s only recent failures – Marvel’s Avengers – was a multiplayer game that struggled to find its identity. It appears the company has now identified its niche, with future adaptations likely following the Spider-Man formula closely.

‘We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with [Marvel Games] on an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game,’ EA Motive wrote in its Twitter announcement. ‘While we’re still in early development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio.’

In a subsequent press release, the company announced the development team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on the excellent Guardians of the Galaxy game. Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier are also on board – all talented veterans of the games industry.

‘Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man,’ EA said.

It described the project as a ‘love letter’ to the iconic hero, with a unique story and ‘thrilling gameplay’ designed to capture the energy and dynamism of the character. As one of the first major heroes to hit the big screen in the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Tony Stark certainly has a passionate and dedicated fanbase.

There’s hope the upcoming video game project from EA Motive and Marvel can translate that love into an entertaining and adventurous video game experience. It’s been nearly a decade since the latest Iron Man adaptation launched, and there’s hope this newer iteration will finally capitalise on the character’s potential.

EA Motive’s Iron Man project is currently in pre-production, and is described as the ‘first of several new games’ to be made in collaboration with Marvel. Expect more news – and other projects – to be announced in the coming months.