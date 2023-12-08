Marvel’s Blade video game announced, developed by Deathloop and Dishonored studio

In one of the biggest surprises at The Game Awards 2023, a game based on Marvel hero Blade was announced, to be developed by Arkane Lyon, the Bethesda studio best known for critically acclaimed games like Deathloop and Dishonored. No platforms or release dates were announced for the game, as it is still in early development.

Studio Director Dinga Bakaba, who also served as Director and Creative Director on Deathloop, gave a short presentation after the reveal together with Marvel’s Bill Rosemann VP of Marvel Games. Bakaba revealed that Marvel’s Blade will be a third-person, single-player game set in Paris, France.

It will be Arkane Lyon’s first third-person game, though it will presumably retain a strong focus on stealth and player choice, aspects which seem to suit the Blade character very well.

The brief reveal trailer depicted Blade getting a close shave in a barbershop, before something drastic occurs outside. He gives the nervous barber a generous payment, cautions him to secure his shop, and gets ready to head outside.

Here’s the official description, courtesy of Marvel:

In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead. From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and “DEATHLOOP”, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.