Black Panther solo game in development at EA’s new studio

Cliffhanger Games is a new EA studio led by veterans of the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor franchise.
11 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
black panther ea cliffhanger games

PC

Image: Marvel Comics

Following months of rumours, EA has officially confirmed a single-player Black Panther game is in development at its newly-established studio, Cliffhanger Games. The team working on the upcoming title is comprised of games industry veterans, including prominent developers from Monolith Productions, the studio most known for its work on the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor franchise.

So far, details about the game are very scarce. In its announcement, EA only confirmed the adaptation would be an ‘original, single-player … action-adventure game exploring the world of Wakanda’. No footage has been shown off yet, and the teaser for the game only included a glimpse at a metallic ‘vibranium‘ Black Panther logo, charged with purple energy.

Read: Every major Marvel and DC video game in development

In a press release, EA and Cliffhanger Games described its mission to create ‘an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.’

‘We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,’ Kevin Stephens, game lead, said of the project. ‘Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.’

EA and Cliffhanger Games will partner with Marvel Games to ensure the experience is authentic, and that elements of Wakanda’s unique lore, technology, and heroes are depicted accurately.

Notably, this project is in development concurrently with another upcoming Black Panther video game. Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media announced a Black Panther and Captain America-starring World War 2 adventure game in late 2022.

So far, an exact release date and development timeline for EA’s newly-announced Black Panther game has not been revealed – but we can look forward to hearing about this adventure in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

