Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Nintendo Switch version cancelled, Storm DLC dated

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will no longer launch on
Despite this disappointment, it appears 2K and Firaxis are going ahead with previously-announced plans to release the Midnight Suns on previous-generation consoles, with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game dated for digital release on 11 May 2023.
When these versions launch, they will arrive with every piece of Midnight Suns post-launch DLC content included as a free bonus. That means Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and the debuting Storm will be available during the game’s main quest line.
Read: Morbin’ Time: Morbius joins Marvel’s Midnight Suns
For those who already own the base game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, Storm will also arrive on 11 May 2023, joining the Midnight Suns to help take down a growing vampire threat, led by Dracula himself. She’ll be available as part of the game’s season pass, or as a standalone purchase.
You can check out the trailer for Storm’s debut below:
Her appearance in the game appears to be largely inspired by her classic X-Men costume, although the high ponytail and streamlined cloak also have shades of her punk outfit from the 1990s.
In her new role as a Midnight Sun, she’ll be able to unleash a range of electric attacks, as well as a high-powered storm-summoning ultimate. These powers will hopefully aid Dracula’s demise as the Midnight Suns story draws to a close.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 11 May 2023.
Simultaneously, the game’s fourth and final DLC – Blood Storm – will launch for players on all consoles. Those looking forward to the
