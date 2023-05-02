Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Nintendo Switch version cancelled, Storm DLC dated

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will no longer launch on Nintendo Switch, as 2K and Firaxis Games have announced the cancellation of this planned port. No reason was provided, however, the decision was likely made due to a combination of factors – including the difficulty of porting technically intensive games to the Switch, and the overall low sales of the tactical-strategy adventure.

Despite this disappointment, it appears 2K and Firaxis are going ahead with previously-announced plans to release the Midnight Suns on previous-generation consoles, with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game dated for digital release on 11 May 2023.

When these versions launch, they will arrive with every piece of Midnight Suns post-launch DLC content included as a free bonus. That means Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and the debuting Storm will be available during the game’s main quest line.

For those who already own the base game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, Storm will also arrive on 11 May 2023, joining the Midnight Suns to help take down a growing vampire threat, led by Dracula himself. She’ll be available as part of the game’s season pass, or as a standalone purchase.

You can check out the trailer for Storm’s debut below:

Her appearance in the game appears to be largely inspired by her classic X-Men costume, although the high ponytail and streamlined cloak also have shades of her punk outfit from the 1990s.

In her new role as a Midnight Sun, she’ll be able to unleash a range of electric attacks, as well as a high-powered storm-summoning ultimate. These powers will hopefully aid Dracula’s demise as the Midnight Suns story draws to a close.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 11 May 2023.

Simultaneously, the game’s fourth and final DLC – Blood Storm – will launch for players on all consoles. Those looking forward to the Nintendo Switch version of the game will, unfortunately, have to look elsewhere for their tactical strategy fix.