Amy Hennig’s upcoming World War II era action game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, has officially pushed back its release date to 2026. The team at Skydance Games announced the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The post reads: “We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026. Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision.”

As the debut title from the studio, audiences have been keen to see what lauded Uncharted alum Amy Hennig has been cooking up with the Skydance team since the game’s first announcement in late 2021.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the second game to face a delay in the last couple of weeks, following the surprise pushback of GTA 6, but with the statement touting ‘early 2026’ our bet is that the title will likely land in February or March – in turn, leaving ample room for GTA 6 in May 2026.

What do we know about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra so far?

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is set to be an ambitious action-adventure game with three main protagonists: Captain America, Azzuri the Black Panther, and Howling Commander Gabriel Jones. The central premise focuses on pitting these heroes against the Axis forces in World War II – though tensions between Captain America and Black Panther make this endeavour a little more complicated.

According to Gamespot, “Players will also explore occupied Paris as Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in the city.”

The story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was released in March 2024, featuring a few familiar faces and the voice of Howard Stark. With the uneasy partnership between Cap and Black Panther already clearly fracturing, we can only expect hefty doses of drama when the game releases.

