Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a “globe-trotting” story

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is designed to be a “globe-trotting” story inspired by “World War 2-era adventure films” and “classic men-on-a-mission” movies, according to writer and director Amy Hennig of Skydance New Media.

Speaking to EW, Hennig recently lifted the lid on Marvel 1943, revealing more about its tone and intentions, as well as how it will adapt the events of Marvel’s comics. We learned a whole lot more about what’s to come, with a sprinkle of excitement also revealed in new screenshots confirming the jungles of Wakanda will be explorable in the adventure.

Per Hennig, the upcoming game will see a young, inexperienced Steve Rogers (Captain America, played by Drew Moerlein) come face-to-face with Azzuri (Black Panther, played by Khary Payton) in a situation where they must learn to work together. Rogers is “still trying to find his feet” while Azzuri is a more “mature” and wise voice. Both will need to work together, as they encounter a mysterious threat that will haul them from Wakanda all the way to occupied Paris.

“We wanted to tell a globe-trotting story,” Hennig told EW. “There are yet-to-be-revealed locations in between [Wakanda and Paris].” Hennig also emphasised the importance of the “photo-real, cinema-real level of detail” in these settings, with these aiming to contribute to an immersive, grand-scale narrative.

To set the scene further, Hennig revealed the Wakanda of this tale is “hidden away” from the rest of the world, protected by its surrounding jungle. The events of Marvel 1943 will see the kingdom being pulled into conflict, and forced to fight for their interests.

“The world is getting smaller. No satellites yet, but there will be soon. You can shoot down planes that maybe want to fly over Wakanda, but how long can you stay in the shadows?” Hennig teased. “[Captain America and Black Panther are] confronting the same enemies and they’re concerned about the same events that are transpiring, but they’re initially almost working against each other. Good people have to work together to overcome evil. If you separate, then you’re not going to succeed.”

As for the mysterious threat, Hennig also confirmed Hydra would be the primary antagonists of the game – “Who doesn’t want to punch a Nazi?” – while also avoiding comment on a mystery super soldier who may be running around behind the scenes.

Based on the details shared, it appears Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is shaping up very well, with plenty of intrigue backing its tale of camaraderie. For now, Skydance New Media has only confirmed a 2025 launch window for the game, but that’s likely to firm up in the coming months. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming game.