How to watch the Mario Kart World Direct on 17 April

Rev your engines.
17 Apr 2025 9:27
Leah J. Williams
mario kart world direct april 2025

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

A Mario Kart World Direct is set to air on 17 April 2025, revealing brand new details about Mario Kart World and (as an aside) the Nintendo Switch 2. The show will be 15 minutes long, and will likely detail features new to the franchise, including new courses, new ways to chart courses, new characters and power-ups, and new gameplay modes.

For now, we’ve only seen a brief public glimpse at Mario Kart World, in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, but even that was enough to spark excitement. As revealed in this first trailer, we know World will include new grinding and wall-driving mechanics, as well as off-track exploration, and scenic drives.

In a hands-on preview, the GamesHub team was also able to experience continuous track completion, and we were introduced to brand new costumes for returning characters, as well as newer characters (like the Moo Moo Meadows cow).

“In my time with the game, I discovered a lot more rabbit warrens than I anticipated, with many courses having alternative pathways (some obvious, some hidden),” I wrote. “You can follow the beaten path, sliding your way around corners like a DK (not that one), or you can slip into a side alley for a shortcut, beating your rivals to the punch. There’s more of a sense of choice in these raceways, which feels like a natural evolution for the Mario Kart franchise.”

Read: Mario Kart World preview – A bright new tourney begins

Everyone else will get a glimpse of this action, and more, when the Mario Kart World Direct airs. For those still on the fence about this next chapter of Mario Kart, it might just be the showcase to push you into finally believing.

Mario Kart World Direct: Global air times

As announced, the Mario Kart World Direct will take place on 17 April in most time zones. Here’s when you can tune in, around the world:

  • Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (17 April)
  • New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (18 April)
  • United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (17 April)
  • United Kingdom – 3:00 pm CET | 2:00 pm BST (17 April)

The show will be broadcast on YouTube, and you can now bookmark it to watch live.

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements from the Mario Kart World Direct.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

