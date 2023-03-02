News

 > News > Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 4 tracks revealed

The latest Booster Course wave for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes fan favourite tracks, and the arrival of Birdo.
3 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
mario kart 8 deluxe booster course pass wave 4 tracks

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting a number of brilliant new tracks with the launch of Booster Course Pass Wave 4 on 9 March 2023. In addition, Birdo will become a playable character when this content launches, allowing players access to a fresh racer for the first time since the game launched on Nintendo Switch.

The eight courses included in Booster Course Pass Wave 4 include a range of classic hits from the Wii, GamesCube, DS, and Game Boy Advance eras, as well as a strong contingent from mobile game, Mario Kart Tour. There’s also a new, original track included.

Read: Please, please let Delfino Square join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Here’s the full breakdown of every new track coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Booster Course Pass Wave 4:

  • Singapore Speedway (Mario Kart Tour) – This track takes players around the real-life location of Singapore, complete with fountains and towers that glitter in the night.
  • Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour) – This track takes players around Bangkok, and features mini gondolas, a ferris wheel, and a towering cityscape.
  • DK Summit (Mario Kart Wii) – This snow-capped track features a slippery race down a mountain, and plenty of obstacles in the form of snowballs and ski slides.
  • Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour) – This track takes players through idyllic farmsteads, gardens, and the colourful inner-city of Amsterdam.
  • Riverside Park (Mario Kart: Super Circuit) – This track takes players through a nature-filled park littered with enemies, including roaming Piranha Plants.
  • Mario Circuit (Mario Kart DS) – This track is a simple loop-the-loop racing circuit, with giant Goombas and other obstacles crowding your path to victory.
  • Waluigi Stadium (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!) – This beloved track is a harder version of Wario Stadium, and features a dirt path littered with major obstacles like fake Piranha Plants and roving flames.
  • Yoshi’s Island (Original) – This fresh new track features a vast array of terrains – clouds, deserts, and oceans – and should take racers on an odyssey through the beauty and charm of the titular Yoshi’s Island.

As detailed by Nintendo, Birdo will also become playable when this pack launches. She is selectable in a variety of colours, and should be a middleweight character with balanced weight, top speed, and acceleration, should she maintain stats from her last console appearance on Nintendo Wii.

Given Nintendo has now hinted at additional characters arriving in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in future waves, there’s plenty of reasons to look forward to the next major content drop. For now, keen players can look forward to seeing new tracks (and Birdo) landing in the game on 9 March 2023.

Stay tuned to hear more about what’s next for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Metroid Fusion Nintendo Switch
?>
News

Metroid Fusion is coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2023

Metroid Prime Fusion will come to the Game Boy Advance library on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in March…

Edmond Tran
gotham knights cover image humble bundle earthquake relief
?>
News

Humble launches video game bundle for Turkey and Syria earthquake aid

Sales from the latest Humble Bundle will be 100% donated to earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Leah J. Williams
terapagos scarlet violet fan theory paldea
?>
News

New Pokemon fan theory claims Legendary Terapagos is Paldea

The appearance of Terapagos could be inspired by classic legends.

Leah J. Williams
yuji naka square enix insider trading
?>
News

Yuji Naka reportedly admits guilt over insider trading at Square Enix

Yuji Naka was alleged to have participated in insider trading ahead of the launch of new Dragon Quest and Final…

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb baftas 2023 games awards nominations
?>
News

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations include a range of smash hits – including an Aussie gem.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login