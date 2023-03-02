Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 4 tracks revealed

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting a number of brilliant new tracks with the launch of Booster Course Pass Wave 4 on 9 March 2023. In addition, Birdo will become a playable character when this content launches, allowing players access to a fresh racer for the first time since the game launched on Nintendo Switch.

The eight courses included in Booster Course Pass Wave 4 include a range of classic hits from the Wii, GamesCube, DS, and Game Boy Advance eras, as well as a strong contingent from mobile game, Mario Kart Tour. There’s also a new, original track included.

Read: Please, please let Delfino Square join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Here’s the full breakdown of every new track coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Booster Course Pass Wave 4:

Singapore Speedway (Mario Kart Tour) – This track takes players around the real-life location of Singapore, complete with fountains and towers that glitter in the night.

Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour) – This track takes players around Bangkok, and features mini gondolas, a ferris wheel, and a towering cityscape.

DK Summit (Mario Kart Wii) – This snow-capped track features a slippery race down a mountain, and plenty of obstacles in the form of snowballs and ski slides.

Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour) – This track takes players through idyllic farmsteads, gardens, and the colourful inner-city of Amsterdam.

Riverside Park (Mario Kart: Super Circuit) – This track takes players through a nature-filled park littered with enemies, including roaming Piranha Plants.

Mario Circuit (Mario Kart DS) – This track is a simple loop-the-loop racing circuit, with giant Goombas and other obstacles crowding your path to victory.

Waluigi Stadium (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!) – This beloved track is a harder version of Wario Stadium, and features a dirt path littered with major obstacles like fake Piranha Plants and roving flames.

Yoshi’s Island (Original) – This fresh new track features a vast array of terrains – clouds, deserts, and oceans – and should take racers on an odyssey through the beauty and charm of the titular Yoshi’s Island.

As detailed by Nintendo, Birdo will also become playable when this pack launches. She is selectable in a variety of colours, and should be a middleweight character with balanced weight, top speed, and acceleration, should she maintain stats from her last console appearance on Nintendo Wii.

Given Nintendo has now hinted at additional characters arriving in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in future waves, there’s plenty of reasons to look forward to the next major content drop. For now, keen players can look forward to seeing new tracks (and Birdo) landing in the game on 9 March 2023.

Stay tuned to hear more about what’s next for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.