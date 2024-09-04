Mario & Luigi: Brothership gets new trailer, fresh details

Nintendo has revealed a second look at Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the next game in the beloved Mario & Luigi franchise. In a new trailer, it’s shown off a vast look at the many puzzles of the game, while also introducing the land of Concordia, where the adventure takes place.

Based on further details shared on the Nintendo Japan website, Concordia comprises a number of islands, each of which appear themed. Mario and Luigi will travel to these islands via a special ship, which is adorned by a mysterious tree.

Via Google, the islands are identified on the Nintendo Japan website as:

Gran Gran Island – A land filled with rugged, hard objects, and tiny residents who love to craft things.

– A land filled with rugged, hard objects, and tiny residents who love to craft things. Tuis Island – A natural land filled with forests and roaming enemies.

– A natural land filled with forests and roaming enemies. Saviretta Island – A land filled with old buildings and deserts. It’s plagued by a thieving bird.

– A land filled with old buildings and deserts. It’s plagued by a thieving bird. Xenialver Island –An urban island filled with apartment-like housing structures and businesses.

–An urban island filled with apartment-like housing structures and businesses. Kandang Island – An island that is half snow and ice, and half magma. Two different kinds of creatures live here, and they seem to be fighting all the time.

These islands may be translated differently in the English version of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, but their appearances and theming have been confirmed in new screenshots. Each will be an essential part of the Brothership journey, providing Mario and Luigi plenty of challenges in their design.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Mario & Luigi: Brothership is being developed by “some” former AlphaDream staff

Beyond revealing new looks at the lands of Brothership, Nintendo has also confirmed a few other key details about the themes of the game, and what players can expect. Perhaps most notably, it appears Brothership will feature electric power as a core mechanic and overarching theme.

Mario and Luigi will fight various plug-themed enemies in the game, and wield lightning in special attacks. A “suspicious group” known as the “Boldrud Squad” will also be the primary enemies of this game, and each is clearly designed after a type of plug – there’s a VGA connector boss, and another that appears to be inspired by a headphone jack.

It’s a very novel idea, and one that should help add some pizzazz and flavour to Brothership.

In concluding its latest blog, Nintendo has confirmed new details about Mario & Luigi: Brothership are on the way in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to hear more. As previously announced, the game launches for Nintendo Switch on 7 November 2024.