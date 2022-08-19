News

 > Culture

Logitech G and Maybelline launch social gaming and glam experience

A new pop-up event will combine gaming and glam in Surry Hills, Sydney this September.
19 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
logitech gaming and glam maybelline

Culture

Image: Logitech G

Share Icon

Logitech G and Maybelline have teamed up for a fancy pop-up event this September, created to celebrate gaming, glam, and the launch of the new Logitech G Aurora gaming peripherals. From 8-10 September 2022, keen gamers can head on down to Surry Hills in Sydney, Australia to check out the new Logitech goodies, get an express makeover, and snack on some treats. Everyone who attends the event will walk away with a goodie bag, and a freshly-pampered face.

You’ll need to book a slot to attend this event – and as of writing they do appear to be filled due to overwhelming demand, but a waiting list is now available for keen punters.

Beyond getting a swish makeup job, the Logitech G X Maybelline New York Aurora Positive Pop-Up will also allow the public to get hands-on with a variety of games, and it appears some ‘legendary gaming alumni’ will also be around – although guests have not been confirmed yet.

Read: All the Big Video Game Events in 2022

Regardless of who shows up, the event sounds like something special. Gaming and glam go hand-in-hand, and it’s great to see more companies embracing this connection – from the recent Xbox collaboration with OPI for gaming nail polish, to this Maybelline team-up.

Gaming is for everyone, and it’s fantastic to see the traditionally masculine view of the industry slowly changing. This pop-up event is an opportunity to embrace all facets of the gaming community, and to showcase its more colourful and fun aspects.

If you’re keen to learn more about the new Logitech G range and experience some well-earned pampering, head on down to Surry Hills in September.

The Logitech G X Maybelline New York Aurora Positive Pop-Up takes place from 8-10 September 2022 at 475 Crown St, Surry Hills in Sydney, NSW. Slots are available from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm AEST throughout this three day period, although you will need a confirmed booking before you head over. To learn more about the event, check out the Logitech website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
QuakeCon 2022 Logo
?>
News

Bethesda Steam Sale, Redfall panel kicks off Quakecon 2022

QuakeCon 2022 goes live with a massive Steam sale, updates to classic Quake, and more

Julian Lee
nexus mods moddb anti lgbtqia mod content
?>
News

Popular modding websites are banning anti-LBGTQIA+ mods

Nexus Mods and ModDB have taken a public stance against anti-LGBTQIA+ mod content.

Leah J. Williams
ooblets game nintendo switch
?>
News

Ooblets is set to launch on Nintendo Switch in September

Ooblets is officially ready to exit early access, with a Nintendo Switch launch now imminent.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb preview
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb has sold one million copies in one week

Massive Monster has a massive hit on its hands, according to publisher Devolver Digital.

Leah J. Williams
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z Collaboration Art
?>
News

Dragon Ball x Fortnite brings Goku and friends to the battle royale

With Dragon Ball Z coming to Fortnite, we can finally solve the age-old argument of Goku vs Superman – with…

Julian Lee

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login