Logitech G and Maybelline launch social gaming and glam experience

Logitech G and Maybelline have teamed up for a fancy pop-up event this September, created to celebrate gaming, glam, and the launch of the new Logitech G Aurora gaming peripherals. From 8-10 September 2022, keen gamers can head on down to Surry Hills in Sydney, Australia to check out the new Logitech goodies, get an express makeover, and snack on some treats. Everyone who attends the event will walk away with a goodie bag, and a freshly-pampered face.

You’ll need to book a slot to attend this event – and as of writing they do appear to be filled due to overwhelming demand, but a waiting list is now available for keen punters.

Beyond getting a swish makeup job, the Logitech G X Maybelline New York Aurora Positive Pop-Up will also allow the public to get hands-on with a variety of games, and it appears some ‘legendary gaming alumni’ will also be around – although guests have not been confirmed yet.

Regardless of who shows up, the event sounds like something special. Gaming and glam go hand-in-hand, and it’s great to see more companies embracing this connection – from the recent Xbox collaboration with OPI for gaming nail polish, to this Maybelline team-up.

Gaming is for everyone, and it’s fantastic to see the traditionally masculine view of the industry slowly changing. This pop-up event is an opportunity to embrace all facets of the gaming community, and to showcase its more colourful and fun aspects.

If you’re keen to learn more about the new Logitech G range and experience some well-earned pampering, head on down to Surry Hills in September.

The Logitech G X Maybelline New York Aurora Positive Pop-Up takes place from 8-10 September 2022 at 475 Crown St, Surry Hills in Sydney, NSW. Slots are available from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm AEST throughout this three day period, although you will need a confirmed booking before you head over. To learn more about the event, check out the Logitech website.