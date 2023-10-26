News

 > News > Xbox

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth includes a resort management mode

RGG Studio is taking a leaf from Animal Crossing's book in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
26 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
life a dragon infinite wealth dondoko

PC

Image: RGG Studio

Share Icon

A new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth aired during the Xbox Partner Preview has revealed a wild new resort management mode for the game, with players able to take a break from the main narrative of the game by heading to Dondoko Island. As the trailer makes clear, even the Yakuza need time to relax – and that includes getting the chance to kick up their feet, catch bugs, collect resources, build furniture, and serve guests.

Dondoko Island pretty much looks exactly like an Animal Crossing island, and game protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will be able to travel it freely, with a net, bat, and spear by his side. They’ll be used to collect resources like fish, bugs, and minerals, which can then be crafting into special items including furniture and materials.

The mode, while seemingly separate to the main story, appears fairly robust. As you gather resources, you’ll be able to decorate your home space with special items – including a tiger – and even develop new structures (buildings, a giant oni statue), to promote better living on your island home.

Read: Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released in January 2024

You’ll also be able to forge new friendships on Dondoko Island, including with a parrot named PingWing who knows a lot about human technology.

Giving presents to your island residents is part of life on Dondoko, with each giving rewards for your efforts. It won’t be easy to nab these, however, as the mode’s friendship system is based around meeting demands, and ensuring every island guest is comfortable in their surrounds.

Do your job as a resort manager well, and you’ll eventually carve out a loving space filled with happy residents. In the course of your job, you will also have to scare off island invaders in bat-based combat, ensuring you maintain peace, despite your Yakuza roots.

While strange and a little bit unexpected – typical of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon franchise – the Dondoko Island resort mode looks absolutely delightful. With life simulator stylings, and what appears to be hours of Happy Home Designer-like content, it could end up attracting a whole new audience to this long-running franchise.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to launch for PC and consoles on 26 January 2024.

10/26/2023 09:54 pm GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite Conduit
?>
News

Apex Legends Season 19 brings cross-progression, new character Conduit

A Filipina support character called Conduit leads a wave of changes in Apex Legends Season 19.

Edmond Tran
alan wake 2 gameplay trailer showcase
?>
News

Alan Wake 2 – Review Roundup

Alan Wake 2 has debuted to overwhelmingly strong reviews, with many calling it a Game of the Year contender.

Leah J. Williams
Mike Morhaime, Dreamhaven CEO and founder of Blizzard Entertainment
?>
News

Former Blizzard Entertainment CEO reflects on company as Microsoft merger closes

Speaking at SXSW Sydney, Mike Morhaime shared some insight into his departure from the company he co-founded.

Fergus Halliday
microsoft xbox one games
?>
News

Microsoft reorganises Xbox leadership structure

Sarah Bond and Matt Booty are being promoted to new leadership positions within Xbox.

Leah J. Williams
star wars outlaws game preview
?>
News

Ubisoft delays 'large game' speculated to be Star Wars Outlaws

A quiet note in Ubisoft's latest financial report has seemingly confirmed an incoming game delay.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login