Xbox Partner Preview – Every new trailer and announcement

The Xbox Partner Preview may have been a relatively low-key showcase, but there were plenty of goodies snuck into the livestream – including new looks at Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, Alan Wake 2, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with each upcoming title getting a fresh trailer and details.

Here’s the rundown of every major announcement from the Xbox Partner Preview.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater gets first in-engine trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Konami popped up during the Xbox Partner Preview with a fairly juicy look at upcoming remake, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (it’s pronounced Metal Gear Solid Delta, if you’re unsure). The trailer featured during the show was captured in-engine, and spotlights Snake traipsing through jungle foliage, on a tense stealth mission.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater does not have a firm release date yet.

New Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trailer reveals Animal Crossing mode

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

A new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth showed off something altogether different for the upcoming Yakuza adventure – an Animal Crossing-like game mode that allows you to establish your own island resort, make friends, catch fish and bugs, and generally relax between high-stakes missions.

Read: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth includes a resort management mode

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches for PC and consoles on 26 January 2024.

Alan Wake 2 gets creepy launch trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Alan Wake 2 also made an appearance during the Xbox Partner Preview, with Remedy Entertainment revealing the launch trailer for the upcoming game. It spotlighted the dual tales of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, who both play a key part in the story, and work in tandem to fight back the oncoming darkness.

Alan Wake 2 launches for PC and consoles on 27 October 2023.

Ark: Survival Ascended gets a developer spotlight

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Studio Wildcard popped up during the Xbox Partner Preview to reveal a fresh look at Ark: Survival Ascended, a complete remake of the original Ark backed by new features and dinosaur tech. Beyond a look at dinosaur battles, the team also revealed how this remake has been created, with a lengthy and very intriguing guest post on the Xbox Wire blog.

Ark: Survival Ascended launches on PC today, and will be coming to consoles in future.

Xbox Partner Preview: Highlights from the rest of the show

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Beyond these blockbuster titles, the Xbox Partner Preview also featured new looks at upcoming games from a range of global developers. Here’s the rundown of everything else on show:

Still Wakes the Deep – An upcoming horror game from The Chinese Room (Dear Esther) set on an oil rig in the middle of the ocean.

Manor Lords – A medieval strategy game with city-building and tactical battle elements, developed by Slavic Magic.

Ikaro: Will Not Die – A neon-hued action-adventure with light roguelike elements, developed by Futurlab and Thunderful.

Spirit of the North 2 – Infuse Studio announced a sequel to the original Spirit of the North, which stars a fox and a bird making their way through gorgeous natural landscapes.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Developer Teyon showed off more of the upcoming RoboCop video game adaptation, with a new look at drone combat.

Dungeons of Hinterberg – In this adventure game, you’ll control the daily life of Luisa, including her social interactions and potential romances – with these taking place beyond her quest to conquer the mythical 25 Dungeons of Hinterberg.

The Finals – Embark Studios revealed a new look at its upcoming competitive shooter during the Xbox Partner Preview. It’s a free-to-play game set to launch in closed beta on 26 October 2023.

You can catch up with the Xbox Partner Preview via YouTube.