News

 > News > PC

Life by You now ‘ready’ for early access launch in June 2024

Life By You is officially launching in early access on PC in June 2024.
1 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
life by you the sims rival game

PC

Image: Paradox Interactive

Share Icon

After several delays, Paradox Interactive has confirmed its upcoming life simulator game Life by You is ready for its planned PC early access launch on 4 June 2024. While the release date was already outlined, Paradox seems keen to reassure players there will be no further delays, and the “finishing touches” have been completed.

While work will likely continue, the version of the game that will be available to players via Steam and the Epic Games Store is now in ready-to-ship form, and in a position where its developers are happy with stability and progress.

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming game and why there’s such anticipation behind it, it’s worth noting Life by You is a rare Sims rival that aims to deliver satisfying life simulator gameplay with a high degree of customisability. As detailed in early trailers and blogs, the game allows you to design and live out a human life, making tough choices to guide your virtual beings through their stories.

Read: Sims rival Life by You delayed to June 2024

“Players create their households, build their homes, and tell life’s many stories,” the game’s description reads. “With natural language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their characters on an emotional level. The game will come with deep Creator and Editor tools like Character Creator, Object Designer, Language Trees, and more, and all are available to players so they can mod and adapt the game to fit their story.”

Based on early looks, Life by You is a very complex life simulator, with plenty of novel mechanics to improve player immersion and make every aspect of gameplay feel personal. Early access will likely give players a taste of this immersion, with a sandbox world open for experimentation.

As the game continues in early access, player feedback will be used to tweak gameplay and features, ensuring the final version of the game is as layered and compelling as a Sims rival should be.

Those keen to be part of the action can now wishlist Life by You on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Final Fantasy 14 FF14 Dawntrail
?>
News

Square Enix reports ¥22.1 billion of 'content abandonment losses'

Square Enix has seemingly cancelled a range of games, following an internal review.

Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass little kitty big city
?>
News

Little Kitty, Big City and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2024

Here's the first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2024.

Leah J. Williams
adgas australian game development awards 2023
?>
News

AGDAs 2024 now open for award submissions

The annual Australian Game Developer Awards will take place in October 2024.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox logo xbox games showcase
?>
News

Major Xbox Games Showcase announced for June 2024

Xbox has announced its latest showcase will spotlight Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and third-party partners.

Leah J. Williams
funko fusion pop vinyl game
?>
News

Funko Fusion launches in September 2024

Funko Fusion has officially been dated, following vague teasers posted last year.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login