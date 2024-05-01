Life by You now ‘ready’ for early access launch in June 2024

After several delays, Paradox Interactive has confirmed its upcoming life simulator game Life by You is ready for its planned PC early access launch on 4 June 2024. While the release date was already outlined, Paradox seems keen to reassure players there will be no further delays, and the “finishing touches” have been completed.

While work will likely continue, the version of the game that will be available to players via Steam and the Epic Games Store is now in ready-to-ship form, and in a position where its developers are happy with stability and progress.

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming game and why there’s such anticipation behind it, it’s worth noting Life by You is a rare Sims rival that aims to deliver satisfying life simulator gameplay with a high degree of customisability. As detailed in early trailers and blogs, the game allows you to design and live out a human life, making tough choices to guide your virtual beings through their stories.

Read: Sims rival Life by You delayed to June 2024

“Players create their households, build their homes, and tell life’s many stories,” the game’s description reads. “With natural language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their characters on an emotional level. The game will come with deep Creator and Editor tools like Character Creator, Object Designer, Language Trees, and more, and all are available to players so they can mod and adapt the game to fit their story.”

Based on early looks, Life by You is a very complex life simulator, with plenty of novel mechanics to improve player immersion and make every aspect of gameplay feel personal. Early access will likely give players a taste of this immersion, with a sandbox world open for experimentation.

As the game continues in early access, player feedback will be used to tweak gameplay and features, ensuring the final version of the game is as layered and compelling as a Sims rival should be.

Those keen to be part of the action can now wishlist Life by You on Steam and the Epic Games Store.