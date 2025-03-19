LG reveals OLED, QNED TV lineup for 2025

LG has revealed its full TV and monitor lineup for 2025, confirming a range of tweaks for its most popular screens, as well as some familiar price points. This year, the company has leaned more into AI, aka what it calls Affectionate Intelligence, with new features to streamline and personalise the TV watching experience. It’s also announced a range of new compatible apps (Max, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Phillips Hue), and confirmed a performance bump for all models.
Despite these changes, the LG TV lineup will maintain the price points of 2024, with parity across the range. As noted in a recent briefing, this remains a priority for LG, as it aims to keep its TVs accessible for everyone. They are still a fair investment, but I feel comfortable saying it’s worthwhile.
Not only do LG TVs perform very well with bright, dynamic colours and true blacks, they’re also well-supported with guaranteed OS and feature upgrades. Per LG, all its TVs are supported with these upgrades for a five-year life cycle, with any new innovation shared with newer and older models.
As for those newer features, this year, LG TVs will get webOS 25, which includes new AI integration with an AI “Magic Remote” that provides “tailored recommendations” for what to watch, and also uses AI Voice ID to automatically switch user profiles. These features are supported by new Alpha processors with upscaling, noise reduction, objective recognition and dynamic tone mapping capabilities. In addition, there is now a new AI Chatbot available on LG TVs with these able to troubleshoot display issues, like a screen being too dark, and automatically adjust the picture.
Here’s the full lineup of LG TVs for the year, and what you need to know about them.
LG TV 2025 Lineup: Australian Prices and Release Dates
OLED evo M5
The OLED evo M5 series comprises four models at a premium price point. It’s powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor, and is capable of video and audio transmission via the LG Zero Connect Box. It launches in May 2025 at the following price points:
- 65-inch for AUD $5,999
- 77-inch for AUD $8,699
- 83-inch for AUD $10,699
- 97-inch for AUD $39,999
OLED evo G5
The OLED evo G5 series arrives on 19 March 2025. This model prioritises picture quality with “perfect blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities.” It’s also powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor, at every price point:
- 55-inch for AUD $4,199
- 65-inch for AUD $5,299
- 77-inch for AUD $7,999
- 83-inch for AUD $9,999
- 97-inch for AUD $37,999
OLED evo C5
The OLED evo C5 series also arrives on 19 March 2025, although the largest variant will land in April. This is the model that will appeal to most folks, with a reasonable price and great performance. It’s powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor, and aims for lifelike images and colour contract. Here’s all the sizes:
- 42-inch for AUD $2,199
- 48-inch for AUD $2,499
- 55-inch for AUD $3,299
- 65-inch for AUD $4,299
- 77-inch for AUD $5,999
- 83-inch for AUD $7,999
OLED B5
The OLED B5 model comes in three variants this year, which all launch on 19 March 2025. This is the entry level OLED for LG, and is powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor. Here’s the price points:
- 48-inch for AUD $1,999
- 55-inch for AUD $2,499
- 65-inch for AUD $3,299
QNED evo QNED93A
LG aims to continue pushing ahead with LED TVs, despite the popularity of its OLED devices. In 2025, that means a range of new QNED models, including a new 100-inch QNED evo model. While not usually as dynamic and rich as OLED screens, these QNEDs are designed to produce “consistent colour accuracy, deep contrast” for a worthy (and slightly cheaper) option. Here’s each of the QNED93A models, which launch in May 2025:
- 65-inch for AUD $2,799
- 75-inch for AUD $3,599
- 85-inch for AUD $4,999
QNED evo QNED86A
The QNED evo QNED86A launches on 19 March 2025:
- 55-inch for AUD $1,799
- 65-inch for AUD $2,199
- 75-inch for AUD $2,999
- 86-inch for AUD $4,299
- 100-inch for AUD $8,999
QNED81A
The QNED81A launches on 19 March 2025:
- 43-inch for AUD $1,099
- 50-inch for $1,299
- 55-inch for AUD $1,499
- 65-inch for AUD $1,899
- 75-inch for $2,499
- 86-inch for AUD $3,699
NANO80A
LG will also offer NanoCell TVs in this year’s lineup, with these offering “advanced colour filtering to deliver more precise, vibrant colours from wider viewing angle.” They’re set to launch on 19 March 2025, with the following models:
- 43-inch for AUD $749
- 50-inch for $899
- 55-inch for $999
- 65-inch for $1,299
- 75-inch for $1,899
- 86-inch for $2,899
LG UltraGear OLED
There is also a new LG UltraGear OLED 45-inch monitor on the way, featuring a curved 800R screen in 21:9 format. This model is set to feature 5K2K resolution (5120 x 2160), which should help it deliver sharp, bright images. In addition, LG also has the UltraGear 32-inch AI Smart Gaming Monitor in its lineup, as well as the UltraGear 27-inch OLED monitor.
Here’s the price points and availability:
- UltraGear 45-inch for AUD $3,299, preorder from 10 April 2025
- UltraGear 32-inch for AUD $999, available 27 March 2025
- UltraGear 27-inch for AUD $1,599, available now
In addition to these TVs, you can also expect an array of other products in the LG lineup for 2025. That includes the StanbyME (AUD $1,999) and the StanbyME Go (AUD $1,999) which are portable monitors on stands, the S80TR sound bar (AUD $1,299) and the Signature OLED T (Price TBA), which is a transparent, true wireless 77-inch OLED TV.
This creatures the “illusion of content in mid-air” to “enhance the feeling of openness within a room.” As a more experimental creation with no firm price tag, we expect this will only be an ultra-premium product with very slim consumer appeal.
You can learn more about all of these upcoming products on the LG website.