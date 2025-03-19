LG reveals OLED, QNED TV lineup for 2025

LG has revealed its full TV and monitor lineup for 2025, confirming a range of tweaks for its most popular screens, as well as some familiar price points. This year, the company has leaned more into AI, aka what it calls Affectionate Intelligence, with new features to streamline and personalise the TV watching experience. It’s also announced a range of new compatible apps (Max, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Phillips Hue), and confirmed a performance bump for all models.

Despite these changes, the LG TV lineup will maintain the price points of 2024, with parity across the range. As noted in a recent briefing, this remains a priority for LG, as it aims to keep its TVs accessible for everyone. They are still a fair investment, but I feel comfortable saying it’s worthwhile.

Not only do LG TVs perform very well with bright, dynamic colours and true blacks, they’re also well-supported with guaranteed OS and feature upgrades. Per LG, all its TVs are supported with these upgrades for a five-year life cycle, with any new innovation shared with newer and older models.

As for those newer features, this year, LG TVs will get webOS 25, which includes new AI integration with an AI “Magic Remote” that provides “tailored recommendations” for what to watch, and also uses AI Voice ID to automatically switch user profiles. These features are supported by new Alpha processors with upscaling, noise reduction, objective recognition and dynamic tone mapping capabilities. In addition, there is now a new AI Chatbot available on LG TVs with these able to troubleshoot display issues, like a screen being too dark, and automatically adjust the picture.

Here’s the full lineup of LG TVs for the year, and what you need to know about them.

LG TV 2025 Lineup: Australian Prices and Release Dates

OLED evo M5

The OLED evo M5 series comprises four models at a premium price point. It’s powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor, and is capable of video and audio transmission via the LG Zero Connect Box. It launches in May 2025 at the following price points:

65-inch for AUD $5,999

77-inch for AUD $8,699

83-inch for AUD $10,699

97-inch for AUD $39,999

OLED evo G5

The OLED evo G5 series arrives on 19 March 2025. This model prioritises picture quality with “perfect blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities.” It’s also powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor, at every price point:

55-inch for AUD $4,199

65-inch for AUD $5,299

77-inch for AUD $7,999

83-inch for AUD $9,999

97-inch for AUD $37,999

OLED evo C5

The OLED evo C5 series also arrives on 19 March 2025, although the largest variant will land in April. This is the model that will appeal to most folks, with a reasonable price and great performance. It’s powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor, and aims for lifelike images and colour contract. Here’s all the sizes:

42-inch for AUD $2,199

48-inch for AUD $2,499

55-inch for AUD $3,299

65-inch for AUD $4,299

77-inch for AUD $5,999

83-inch for AUD $7,999

OLED B5

The OLED B5 model comes in three variants this year, which all launch on 19 March 2025. This is the entry level OLED for LG, and is powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor. Here’s the price points:

48-inch for AUD $1,999

55-inch for AUD $2,499

65-inch for AUD $3,299

QNED evo QNED93A

LG aims to continue pushing ahead with LED TVs, despite the popularity of its OLED devices. In 2025, that means a range of new QNED models, including a new 100-inch QNED evo model. While not usually as dynamic and rich as OLED screens, these QNEDs are designed to produce “consistent colour accuracy, deep contrast” for a worthy (and slightly cheaper) option. Here’s each of the QNED93A models, which launch in May 2025:

65-inch for AUD $2,799

75-inch for AUD $3,599

85-inch for AUD $4,999

QNED evo QNED86A

The QNED evo QNED86A launches on 19 March 2025:

55-inch for AUD $1,799

65-inch for AUD $2,199

75-inch for AUD $2,999

86-inch for AUD $4,299

100-inch for AUD $8,999

QNED81A

The QNED81A launches on 19 March 2025:

43-inch for AUD $1,099

50-inch for $1,299

55-inch for AUD $1,499

65-inch for AUD $1,899

75-inch for $2,499

86-inch for AUD $3,699

NANO80A

LG will also offer NanoCell TVs in this year’s lineup, with these offering “advanced colour filtering to deliver more precise, vibrant colours from wider viewing angle.” They’re set to launch on 19 March 2025, with the following models:

43-inch for AUD $749

50-inch for $899

55-inch for $999

65-inch for $1,299

75-inch for $1,899

86-inch for $2,899

LG UltraGear OLED

There is also a new LG UltraGear OLED 45-inch monitor on the way, featuring a curved 800R screen in 21:9 format. This model is set to feature 5K2K resolution (5120 x 2160), which should help it deliver sharp, bright images. In addition, LG also has the UltraGear 32-inch AI Smart Gaming Monitor in its lineup, as well as the UltraGear 27-inch OLED monitor.

Here’s the price points and availability:

UltraGear 45-inch for AUD $3,299, preorder from 10 April 2025

UltraGear 32-inch for AUD $999, available 27 March 2025

UltraGear 27-inch for AUD $1,599, available now

In addition to these TVs, you can also expect an array of other products in the LG lineup for 2025. That includes the StanbyME (AUD $1,999) and the StanbyME Go (AUD $1,999) which are portable monitors on stands, the S80TR sound bar (AUD $1,299) and the Signature OLED T (Price TBA), which is a transparent, true wireless 77-inch OLED TV.

This creatures the “illusion of content in mid-air” to “enhance the feeling of openness within a room.” As a more experimental creation with no firm price tag, we expect this will only be an ultra-premium product with very slim consumer appeal.

You can learn more about all of these upcoming products on the LG website.