LG TV lineup for 2024 includes a suitcase TV, and plenty for gamers

LG is set for a whopping 2024, with a robust range of 35 new OLED TV models set to launch in the coming weeks, and throughout the year. During a preview event, GamesHub was able to get eyes-on with these new models, and with a massive array of options, it’s fair to say there’s a new LG TV for anyone looking to upgrade.

As announced, there are new, bigger sizes in the range this year – a QNED TV that comes in 98-inch format, and an OLED M model that comes in 97-inches. In person, both are absolutely staggering. They’re bright, vivid, crisp, high contrast, and most importantly, BIG. These TVs aren’t for your average apartment owner, sadly, but for those with ample space and a voluminous living room, the new models will likely be a major boon for entertainment immersion.

Per LG, the 2024 QNED range is supported by AI-powered Alpha 8 processors for sharper image, as well as overall improvements to the webOS operating system, and LG’s Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour tech. The QNED91 MiniLED model is also supported by Million Grey Scale, which is designed to differentiate between shades of grey “representing gradation with a 20-bit accuracy.”

Image: LG

One of the standouts for the more accessible portion of LG’s latest TV range is the new OLED evo G4, which was eye-catching on the show floor for its crispness and colour. While all of LG’s OLED TVs shine in their own right, the G4 was mightily impressive, and delivered incredibly vivid picture.

This year, LG has a range of OLEDs in evo and non-evo specifications available. The OLED evo models are supported by an Alpha 11 AI processor, and integration of AI features that allow for easier picture customisation via settings. New ‘Brightness Booster’ technology also allows for better clarity and brightness, compared to prior OLED models.

The 2024 OLED M4 and G4 models have the additional capacity to support four-way split-screen, so viewers can watch multiple sources at once.

It’s also worth nothing that LG has recently improved its webOS systems, to the point where they are now fully upgradeable. Every 2024 TV model will now get system updates for up to five years, to ensure TVs are “future-proofed.” Models from 2022 onwards will also get this treatment, in an effort to improve the longevity of TVs.

Beyond these flagship models, LG has also introduced a refresh for its lifestyle-oriented StanbyME screen, which will now come in a new variant known as the StanbyME Go. This is essentially a TV in a suitcase which can be packed up and taken with you on your travels. It works best while attached to power, but also has a built-in battery said to last around 3-4 hours off-charge.

Image: LG

Of the lineup, I can see the StanbyME Go making a solid impact, purely for its novelty. In practice, it packs up and folds down very easily, its screen is very sturdy, and it displays crisp colour (even if it lacks the pizzazz of the full-scale OLEDs). That said, there’s plenty of options in LG’s newly-announced range, all of which are worth considering.

As part of its announcement, LG has detailed the full range of incoming TVs, including sizes and availability, for Australia. Here’s the breakdown.

LG 2024 TV Lineup: Australian Price and Release Date

OLED evo M4

The OLED evo M4 comes in three models (77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch) and arrives in June 2024. An RRP for Australia has not been specified yet.

OLED evo G4

The OLED evo G4 series arrives in March 2024 and comes in the following sizes: 55-inch for AUD $4,199 65-inch for AUD $5,299 77-inch for AUD $7,999 83-inch for AUD $9,999

and comes in the following sizes:

OLED evo C4

The OLED evo C4 series arrives in April and March 2024 and comes in the following sizes: 42-inch for AUD $2,199 48-inch for AUD $2,499 55-inch for AUD $3,299 65-inch for AUD $4,299 77-inch for AUD $5,999 83-inch for AUD $7,999

and and comes in the following sizes:

OLED B4

The OLED B4 model comes in two variants, both of which launch in March 2024 : 55-inch for AUD $2,499 65-inch for AUD $3,299

:

QNED91

The QNED91 series will launch in March and April 2024 , and it comes in a range of sizes: 65-inch for AUD $2,999 75-inch for AUD $3,999 86-inch for AUD $5,499

and , and it comes in a range of sizes:

QNED 89

The QNED 89, which only comes in 98-inches will be available in May 2024 for AUD $8,999.

QNED 86

The QNED86 series will launch in March and April 2024 , and it comes in a range of sizes: 55-inch for AUD $1,799 65-inch for AUD $2,299 75-inch for AUD $2,999 86-inch for AUD $4,299

and , and it comes in a range of sizes:

QNED 81

The QNED81 series will launch in March and April 2024 , and it comes in a range of sizes: 43-inch for AUD $1,099 50-inch for AUD $1,299 55-inch for AUD $1,499 65-inch for AUD $1,899 75-inch for AUD $2,499 86-inch for AUD $3,699

and , and it comes in a range of sizes:

LG OLED Flex

The LG OLED Flex is available now for AUD $1,999.

LG StanbyME and StanbyME GO

The LG StanbyME, a portable monitor on a rollable stand, is available now for AUD $1,999. The suitcase-bound LG StanbyME GO will be available from September 2024. It does not currently have a price point listed.

Anyone who purchases one of the new models between 14 March and 3 April 2024 will get a gift card bonus from participating retailers. Those who purchase an 83 or 86-inch TV will get an AUD $300 gift card. Those who purchase a 75 or 77-inch TV will get an AUD $200 gift card. Those who purchase a 65-inch TV will get an AUD $100 gift card.

For a more detailed rundown of every available TV, check out the LG website.