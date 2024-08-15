News

 > News > PC

Let’s Build a Zoo dev announces Let’s Build a Dungeon

Let's Build a Dungeon lets you design your own virtual MMO and its many dungeons.
15 Aug 2024 10:31
Leah J. Williams
let's build a dungeon springloaded

PC

Image: Springloaded

Share Icon

Let’s Build a Zoo developer Springloaded has announced its ambitious next project: Let’s Build a Dungeon. This management game borrows a lot from its predecessor in art style and approach, but it does appear to be a much larger and more complex game, as this go around, players will be creating their very own virtual MMO. That’s right – it’s a game within a game.

In Let’s Build a Dungeon, you are a game developer working to make the best and most engaging MMO on the charts, earning profit for your studio, and the industry bigwigs looking to profit from your success. You’ll hire game developers to work on your project, and then use their skills to create lands and dungeons to roam in, each populated by roving beasts.

Players will rate your MMO based on how you design around their needs. Some players will complain that a dungeon is too hard, so you may need to adjust its design, or its monster spawning rates. Other players will have specific requests, and you can fulfil these to ensure your MMO is the best in the land.

While much of your time will be spent designing your dungeons for eager virtual players, you’ll also be able to come along with them for the ride, following their adventures as they defeat (or are defeated by) obstacles you place.

Read: Let’s Build A Zoo is extremely weird, and that’s what makes it great

As revealed, this appears to be a much more complex game than Let’s Build a Zoo, with multiple layers of management added to make success more rewarding. While you’ll primarily be designing dungeons, as suggested by the title, you’ll also need to jump through the hoops of game development to create an impactful game.

You’ll need to develop a good studio culture with talented hires, and ensure you’re marketing and advertising your game, dealing well with press, managing key deadlines, monitoring and leapfrogging competition, negotiating with shareholders, and so on. Your responsibilities are many, and they will keep you occupied as you work on your dungeons.

Given Let’s Build a Zoo could feel easy-breezy at times, the new systems here seem clever, on the surface. Having layers of game development processes over the top of dungeon creation will mean players are required to make tougher and more informed decisions in their day-to-day in the game, and it also means plenty more options to customise your experience.

As an added bonus, it does appear Let’s Build a Dungeon will take a realistic approach to game development, with players risking studio closure through poor choices and/or the whims of shareholders. It feels particularly topical, given recent news around layoffs and other industry events, and should provide a dose of keen insight for those with open eyes.

For now, Let’s Build a Dungeon doesn’t have a locked-in release date, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more news. Those keen to join the game’s early open beta can learn more on its website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
asus rog ally handheld console
?>
News

Valve confirms SteamOS support for ROG Ally and other PC handhelds

Valve has confirmed it will support SteamOS for competitor handheld devices.

Leah J. Williams
parallels 2024
?>
News

Parallels 2024: First speakers and ticket details revealed

Parallels 2024 will take place on 10 October, at Melbourne Town Hall.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb baftas 2023 games awards nominations
?>
News

PS Plus: Game Catalogue for August 2024

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in August 2024.

Leah J. Williams
two point museum game
?>
News

Two Point Studios' next game is Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum allows players to discover relics, and then create and manage their own museum.

Leah J. Williams
disney fortnite epic games collab
?>
News

Disney and Epic's entertainment universe is still "a few years away"

Disney and Epic Games announced a major partnership in early 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login