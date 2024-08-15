Let’s Build a Zoo dev announces Let’s Build a Dungeon

Let’s Build a Zoo developer Springloaded has announced its ambitious next project: Let’s Build a Dungeon. This management game borrows a lot from its predecessor in art style and approach, but it does appear to be a much larger and more complex game, as this go around, players will be creating their very own virtual MMO. That’s right – it’s a game within a game.

In Let’s Build a Dungeon, you are a game developer working to make the best and most engaging MMO on the charts, earning profit for your studio, and the industry bigwigs looking to profit from your success. You’ll hire game developers to work on your project, and then use their skills to create lands and dungeons to roam in, each populated by roving beasts.

Players will rate your MMO based on how you design around their needs. Some players will complain that a dungeon is too hard, so you may need to adjust its design, or its monster spawning rates. Other players will have specific requests, and you can fulfil these to ensure your MMO is the best in the land.

While much of your time will be spent designing your dungeons for eager virtual players, you’ll also be able to come along with them for the ride, following their adventures as they defeat (or are defeated by) obstacles you place.

As revealed, this appears to be a much more complex game than Let’s Build a Zoo, with multiple layers of management added to make success more rewarding. While you’ll primarily be designing dungeons, as suggested by the title, you’ll also need to jump through the hoops of game development to create an impactful game.

You’ll need to develop a good studio culture with talented hires, and ensure you’re marketing and advertising your game, dealing well with press, managing key deadlines, monitoring and leapfrogging competition, negotiating with shareholders, and so on. Your responsibilities are many, and they will keep you occupied as you work on your dungeons.

Given Let’s Build a Zoo could feel easy-breezy at times, the new systems here seem clever, on the surface. Having layers of game development processes over the top of dungeon creation will mean players are required to make tougher and more informed decisions in their day-to-day in the game, and it also means plenty more options to customise your experience.

As an added bonus, it does appear Let’s Build a Dungeon will take a realistic approach to game development, with players risking studio closure through poor choices and/or the whims of shareholders. It feels particularly topical, given recent news around layoffs and other industry events, and should provide a dose of keen insight for those with open eyes.

For now, Let’s Build a Dungeon doesn’t have a locked-in release date, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more news. Those keen to join the game’s early open beta can learn more on its website.