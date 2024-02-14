Lethal Company devs warn of “scam” mobile game

Lethal Company developer Zeekerss has warned players away from a new mobile game that appears to be a port of the smash hit co-op horror, flagging it as a likely scam. While Lethal Company: Mobile Horror is still live on the Google play Store and Apple App Store at the time of writing, Zeekerss has told fans it is not an official release, and may be responsible for malware installation or stealing user data.

“[The game] was made with no explicit permission and is most likely a scam,” the developer wrote on the Lethal Company Discord, per Eurogamer. It further encouraged users to avoid it entirely, in the event that they’re subjected to “devious and malicious intentions that may be behind that operation.”

Notably, the listing appears to be somewhat legitimate at first glance, with screenshots showing off similar gameplay to the official version of Lethal Company. Those unaware of the origins of the app could easily be tricked into downloading it, and agreeing to hand over their data to the game’s developer, Aytac Kahveci.

Read: Google has illegal app store monopoly, Epic Games lawsuit finds

Those who download the game may accidentally give permission for the developer to track their data across multiple websites and apps, creating further opportunity for scamming.

Unfortunately, cloning mobile games is a practice that has become fairly common lately, with a number of recent releases getting their own bootleg mobile ports to trick players into handing over valuable information.

Palworld recently had its own copycat mobile game, and developer Pocketpair similarly warned players away from trusting its developers. As noted by Game Developer, Vampire Survivors had its own mobile port developed specifically to avoid this practice.

For now, the unofficial Lethal Company mobile game remains live, and has a number of fairly strong reviews, but as Zeekerss recently confirmed, it is not legitimate and should not be downloaded.