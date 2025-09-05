News > News > PC

Lenovo Announces AI-Powered Software and Tablets in Legion Gaming Device Showcase

5 Sep 2025 9:42
Cedric Gossling
Gamers are always looking for the next best hardware they don’t actually need, so Lenovo naturally wants a piece of that cake. September 2025 marks the announcement of the Lenovo Legion gaming lineup, which is being billed as the “best in customer choice.”

At Lenovo Innovation World 2025, the newest gaming devices, tablets and software, including a host of new AMD-powered Legion and LOQ devices, were revealed.

Legion has quietly but steadily transformed from a solid alternative, to a genuine competitor. Laptops with the ability to render even the newest titles with a buttery-smooth framerate, or AI tablets that blur the creepy line between mobile and PC gaming – Lenovo really doesn’t pull any punches in that department. Let’s break down why you shouldn’t sleep on the Lenovo Legion lineup.

Ahead of The Game With Lenovo Legion

Lenovo Legion
The Legion Go (8.8”, 2) with TrueStrike controllers detached

The core of what Lenovo has been cooking up recently, is definitely the Legion gaming laptop/desktop lineup.

You can expect raw performance for a small dollar, meaning it doesn’t break your bank anytime you’re looking to upgrade. RTX-level graphics of varying performance are paired with high-refresh displays.

The cooling systems have also gotten an update and are – supposedly – able to cool your system down much more efficiently, even when gaming for longer periods of time. True, Lenovo has never been all about flashy gimmicks and customizable features you’re likely to never use.

They’re all about sturdy builds, customizable RGB lighting and a no-nonsense attitude that puts one thing front and center: The gaming experience.

AI Tablets Tread a Path Into the Uncanny Valley

In a weird and unexpected twist of events, the award recognition also highlights Lenovo’s growing push into AI-powered tablets.

These devices try to tread the narrow path between casual mobile gaming and high-end PC experiences, because we all know, gamers are a finicky bunch indeed. By cleverly using AI for things like performance optimization and adaptive refresh rates, Lenovo has managed to carve out a niche that feels both futuristic and accessible at the same time, although we’re not quite sure how big that niche will actually be.

For gamers, this means playing demanding titles on the go without constantly fiddling with settings, and we all know how many gamers hate using their brains to solve problems, right? Early adopters have praised how seamlessly these tablets handle cloud gaming and local apps, suggesting Lenovo may be onto something bigger here – a way to expand Legion beyond just “PCs” and into a true gaming ecosystem.

What Else Did Lenovo Showcase?

A new version of the Lenovo Legion Go, as well as the new Legion Pro 7 equipped with AMD’s Ryzen™ 9000 HX series processors were revealed. A trio of Legion Pro OLED gaming monitors, as well as a free software update to the Legion Glasses Gen 2 first announced at CES 2025 were also unveiled, which includes 3D conversion support for over 20 AAA games.

