Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival announced

Epic Games has announced three new live service games set to debut within Fortnite – Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Lego Fortnite. Players who took part in the recent Fortnite “Big Bang” event have already had a chance to play through each experience, but for everyone who missed out, they will launch globally later this week.

While these experiences are offered within the bounds of Fortnite, they are relatively standalone games, with each offering a new gameplay experience.

Lego Fortnite appears to be the first collaboration between The Lego Group and Epic Games, following the announcement of a metaverse-inspired team-up in 2022. It’s described as a “survival crafting Lego adventure” where players are able to enter a world of Lego, explore biomes, and build their own structures, while fending off threats. It launches on 7 December 2023.

To celebrate the launch of this game, around 1,200 Fortnite outfits will be getting an additional Lego Style visual transformation, with these outfits usable in “upcoming LEGO experiences inside Fortnite” – from Lego Fortnite, to future developments.

The next game revealed by Epic Games is Rocket Racing, an arcade racing game from Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League. In this racer, players will be able to “drift, fly, and boost with friends” through a number of tracks, with more set to be added in the coming weeks. It launches on 8 December 2023.

The final game set to be added to Fortnite is Fortnite Festival, a music and rhythm game created by Harmonix, the studio behind Fuser and Rock Band. Harmonix was purchased by Epic Games in 2021, for the purposes of creating “musical journeys” in Fortnite – and this appears to be the result of the buyout.

In Fortnite Festival, players will be able to perform in a virtual band with their friends (or solo) and make music using proprietary tools, and a selection of musical tracks provided by popular artists. The first season of Festival will kick off with The Weeknd, with other “Music Icons” contributing to the game in future seasons. Fortnite Festival is set to go live for everyone on 9 December 2023.

Ahead of these three game drops, Fortnite Battle Royale – Chapter 5 will launch on 3 December 2023, acting as the introduction to these new experiences. For more details about everything on the way, visit the Fortnite blog.