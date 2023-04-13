News

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets dramatic final trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set for launch in May 2023.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received its final gameplay trailer ahead of its highly-anticipated launch on 12 May 2023. The new look is a flashy reel of what’s to come, and dives deep into the game’s overarching story, new traversal mechanics, and the horrors inflicted by the returning might of series antagonist, Ganondorf – now restored in stature and power.

The trailer opens on a vast horizon, where sweeping clouds reveal the decimated land of Hyrule, broken into various sky islands. Link, of course, has the most dramatic entrance to the action, as he dives from high above in the sky to glide and land amongst the tall grass.

In brief snippets, more of the Hyrule terrain is shown off – idyllic villages, mountain ranges, grassy plains, and even a sandy desert. There’s also a new look at an apocalyptic castle, presumably a corrupted Hyrule Castle, and a brief tease of major jeopardy for Link and Zelda.

Read: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – New gameplay mechanics detailed

‘Zelda. We rely on your knight and that legendary sword he carries,’ an unknown character says, as the Master Sword is revealed in all its glory. ‘Our last line of defence will be Link.’

This leads to a demonstration of traversal in Tears of the Kingdom, which features multi-layered exploration from the sky and land. Link can ride on mine carts, throw himself into the air, and even – seemingly – pilot a kind of stone mech that may very well be a custom creation.

These mechanics will likely come in handy throughout the game, as evil forces are mounting on all sides, and Link needs all the help he can get (from several returning friends). A final, major reveal in the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom revealed a new look at the game’s antagonist, Ganondorf, who has been completely revitalised.

He wields a powerful magical force in this adventure, which has the power to corrupt everything it touches. Link’s arm appears to be impacted by this red, pulsating evil – as does the broken Master Sword, which appears as a recurring motive – although the full extent of its influence remains unknown.

You can check out this dramatic final trailer via YouTube:

Prior to this trailer reveal, Nintendo also recently revealed a host of new abilities that will aid Link in his quest – including the option to fuse items littered around Hyrule to form powerful weapons like makeshift hammers, long pitchforks, and as seen in this trailer, a sword with a shield on it.

Combined with new traversal options, including the ability to ‘ascend’ and bust through ceilings, these will likely contribute to even more creative puzzle-oriented questing, which appears to form the backbone of Tears of the Kingdom.

Players will be able to dive deep with these puzzles and adventures when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches for Nintendo Switch on 12 May 2023.

