Le Creuset introduces Pokemon kitchenware collab

The new Le Creuset Pokemon Collection includes rice bowls, a rice pot, a kettle, and more.
1 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
Nintendo

Image: Le Creuset

Fancy kitchenware brand Le Creuset has announced a special Pokemon Collection of kitchen items, with each themed after Pokemon iconography. There’s classic Cast Iron Marmite Pot featuring the silhouettes of several Pokemon, a yellow Pikachu-themed kettle, a set of coloured rice bowls, a yellow rice pot, coloured plates, mugs, and two types of Poke Ball-themed serving trays in the collection, all of which are created in Le Creuset’s signature style.

Over the last few decades, Le Creuset has developed a reputation for high quality, with its premium prices justified by the longevity of its items. While you will pay upwards of AUD $550 for cookware like its signature Pokemon-themed Cast Iron Pot, you can expect it to last much longer than its cheaper counterparts.

Read: The Pokemon Center has landed in Australia and New Zealand

It’s fairly true that you pay for quality when it comes to kitchenware, so you will need to be prepared to fork out if you’re keen to add Le Creuset’s Pokemon pieces to your collection.

Le Creuset Pokemon Collection – Australian Prices

Here’s the Australian price breakdown of each Pokemon Collection item from Le Creuset:

  • Pokemon Cast Iron Marmite 22cm Pot – AUD $550 | NZD $610
  • Pokemon Classic Kettle 1.6L – AUD $150 | NZD $170
  • Pokemon Rice Pot 18cm – AUD $520 | NZD $570
  • Pokemon Sphere Rice Bowls 11cm (Set of 5) – AUD $130 | NZD $150
  • Pokemon Sphere Plates 17cm (Set of 5) – AUD $170 | NZD $190
  • Pokemon Stacking Mugs (Set of 5) – AUD $160 | NZD $180
  • Pokemon Tableware Set (Master Ball) – AUD $100 | NZD $110
  • Pokemon Tableware Set (Poke Ball) – AUD $100 | NZD $110
Image: Le Creuset

As announced, the Le Creuset Pokemon Collection will be released in two separate phases, with the first items set to launch in Australia and New Zealand on 30 July 2024. Items will be available to purchase on the Le Creuset website, and will also be available in select boutiques.

You can learn more about this collaboration on the Le Creuset website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

