Le Creuset introduces Pokemon kitchenware collab

Fancy kitchenware brand Le Creuset has announced a special Pokemon Collection of kitchen items, with each themed after Pokemon iconography. There’s classic Cast Iron Marmite Pot featuring the silhouettes of several Pokemon, a yellow Pikachu-themed kettle, a set of coloured rice bowls, a yellow rice pot, coloured plates, mugs, and two types of Poke Ball-themed serving trays in the collection, all of which are created in Le Creuset’s signature style.

Over the last few decades, Le Creuset has developed a reputation for high quality, with its premium prices justified by the longevity of its items. While you will pay upwards of AUD $550 for cookware like its signature Pokemon-themed Cast Iron Pot, you can expect it to last much longer than its cheaper counterparts.

Read: The Pokemon Center has landed in Australia and New Zealand

It’s fairly true that you pay for quality when it comes to kitchenware, so you will need to be prepared to fork out if you’re keen to add Le Creuset’s Pokemon pieces to your collection.

Le Creuset Pokemon Collection – Australian Prices

Here’s the Australian price breakdown of each Pokemon Collection item from Le Creuset:

Pokemon Cast Iron Marmite 22cm Pot – AUD $550 | NZD $610

– AUD $550 | NZD $610 Pokemon Classic Kettle 1.6L – AUD $150 | NZD $170

– AUD $150 | NZD $170 Pokemon Rice Pot 18cm – AUD $520 | NZD $570

– AUD $520 | NZD $570 Pokemon Sphere Rice Bowls 11cm (Set of 5) – AUD $130 | NZD $150

– AUD $130 | NZD $150 Pokemon Sphere Plates 17cm (Set of 5) – AUD $170 | NZD $190

– AUD $170 | NZD $190 Pokemon Stacking Mugs (Set of 5) – AUD $160 | NZD $180

– AUD $160 | NZD $180 Pokemon Tableware Set (Master Ball) – AUD $100 | NZD $110

– AUD $100 | NZD $110 Pokemon Tableware Set (Poke Ball) – AUD $100 | NZD $110

Image: Le Creuset

As announced, the Le Creuset Pokemon Collection will be released in two separate phases, with the first items set to launch in Australia and New Zealand on 30 July 2024. Items will be available to purchase on the Le Creuset website, and will also be available in select boutiques.

You can learn more about this collaboration on the Le Creuset website.