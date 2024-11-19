Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link has been delayed

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, the long-awaited mobile game expanding the lore of Kingdom Hearts, has been delayed to an unknown date. The news was confirmed by Square Enix in a post on X, which detailed a need to delay the game, as decided during preparations for launch.

“While preparing for the launch of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release,” the team wrote. “We sincerely apologise to all players who have been looking forward to the release. We appreciate your patience. Please look forward to further information.”

Missing-Link had been scheduled to launch by the end of 2024, but will no longer make this window. With no updated release provided, its future remains uncertain – although there’s still hope for a more significant update as we barrel towards 2025.

Notably, Missing-Link has had multiple betas over the last few months, with users on iOS and Android invited to test its major features. Based on these tests, and information provided by Square Enix, we know this game is a more experimental experience, with elements of location-based exploration.

“Become a Keyblade wielder in the first Kingdom Hearts location-based action RPG!” Square Enix said of the game. “Embark on a new adventure uncovering the ‘blank era’ of the Kingdom Hearts story. Experience epic 3D action battles, collect Disney character ‘Pieces,’ and team up with allies to defeat Heartless through the power of friendship. Use ‘GPS-Mode’ to play on the go or use ‘Touch-Mode’ from the comforts of your home by teleporting to locations around the world!”

Beyond this, Missing-Link has remained largely a mystery. While it was suggested it would share links with Kingdom Hearts 4, possibly even directly tying into the story like Union χ [Cross], the game’s lore and focus is still unclear – and it will be for a bit longer now.

At this stage, it does appear development work will continue, likely as quietly as it has over the last few months. With Square Enix maintaining a shroud of secrecy over this Kingdom Hearts spin-off, we’re unlikely to learn much more about the game until the company is ready to re-reveal it, ahead of launch.