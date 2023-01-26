Justin Roiland resigns from High on Life studio Squanch Games

Justin Roiland has officially resigned from High on Life studio Squanch Games, following the revelation that he has been charged with felony domestic violence offences in the United States. While he co-founded the studio in 2016, he will now depart entirely, as the team refocuses its ambitions for upcoming projects.

‘On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland’s resignation,’ Squanch Games announced on Twitter. ‘The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High on Life.’

The news follows a similar statement from Adult Swim, which announced Roiland would no longer be part of the team working on long-running television series Rick and Morty, despite his position as executive producer and the voices of both Rick and Morty. For future episodes, the roles will be recast.

‘Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,’ the official Rick and Morty Twitter account revealed. ‘Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.’

Read: High on Life creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic violence

Hulu has also severed ties with the creator, pulling him from production and voice roles in Solar Opposites, and the newly-released Koala Man.

As previously reported, Roiland is currently the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by a former domestic partner. It’s alleged that Roiland committed domestic battery and false imprisonment against this plaintiff – an accusation that has led to a protective order being placed against him.

An additional hearing for the case, following a years-long investigation, is reportedly set for April 2023 – although a firm trial date has not been set.