Just Dance 2023 Edition ushers in a new era for the franchise

Just Dance 2023 has officially been announced. Here's what to know about the latest game.
11 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
just dance 2023 edition

Image: Ubisoft

Just Dance 2023 Edition has officially been revealed, as part of Ubisoft Forward 2022. The game will feature a brand art direction and style for gameplay, as well as a host of new features including a much-requested online multiplayer mode.

The franchise is now more than a decade old, and has largely looked the same since the initial game in the series. That’s set to change with the latest version, which will introduce a streamlined and redesigned menu system, which appears to be organised into unique playlists.

The art style is also being revamped, with more cartoonish characters and funky, colourful key art. Each character in the game will have their own story, and will come along with you to explore more dynamic-looking environments.

Read: Just Dance is the perfect exercise companion for your mind and body

The trailer for the game at Ubisoft Forward showed off dances that take players from Hollywood-esque dance floors to sweeping waterfall areas. As players dance, these environments will shift and change, making the action more adventurous than in past games.

Players will be able to dive into new songs with each ‘season’ as more content is added to the game via free, regular updates that include new songs and other gameplay modes.

If you’re not content to dance solo, you’ll be able to play with friends through the game’s new online multiplayer mode – which allows you to dance ‘with whoever you want, no matter where you are’. In this mode, you’ll be able to create private groups of up to six people for online dancing sessions.

Also revealed as part of Ubisoft Forward were the first songs on the list for Just Dance 2023 Edition. Here’s what we know will be included so far:

  • Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
  • If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers
  • Rather Be – Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne
  • More – K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine
  • Sweet by Psycho – Ava Max
  • Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars
  • Love Me Land – Zara Larsson
  • STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  • Physical – Dua Lipa

Just Dance 2023 Edition will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in the 2022 holiday season. It will also launch for Google Stadia at a later date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

