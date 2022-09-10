Just Dance 2023 Edition ushers in a new era for the franchise

Just Dance 2023 Edition has officially been revealed, as part of Ubisoft Forward 2022. The game will feature a brand art direction and style for gameplay, as well as a host of new features including a much-requested online multiplayer mode.

The franchise is now more than a decade old, and has largely looked the same since the initial game in the series. That’s set to change with the latest version, which will introduce a streamlined and redesigned menu system, which appears to be organised into unique playlists.

The art style is also being revamped, with more cartoonish characters and funky, colourful key art. Each character in the game will have their own story, and will come along with you to explore more dynamic-looking environments.

The trailer for the game at Ubisoft Forward showed off dances that take players from Hollywood-esque dance floors to sweeping waterfall areas. As players dance, these environments will shift and change, making the action more adventurous than in past games.

Players will be able to dive into new songs with each ‘season’ as more content is added to the game via free, regular updates that include new songs and other gameplay modes.

If you’re not content to dance solo, you’ll be able to play with friends through the game’s new online multiplayer mode – which allows you to dance ‘with whoever you want, no matter where you are’. In this mode, you’ll be able to create private groups of up to six people for online dancing sessions.

Also revealed as part of Ubisoft Forward were the first songs on the list for Just Dance 2023 Edition. Here’s what we know will be included so far:

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers

Rather Be – Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

More – K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

Sweet by Psycho – Ava Max

Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

Love Me Land – Zara Larsson

STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Physical – Dua Lipa

Just Dance 2023 Edition will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in the 2022 holiday season. It will also launch for Google Stadia at a later date.