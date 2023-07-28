Jumplight Odyssey hits Steam Early Access in August 2023

Jumplight Odyssey, the upcoming space colony management simulator from Australian studio League of Geeks will officially launch via Steam Early Access on 21 August 2023. While the game will evolve as it continues its passage through early access, players can expect hearty resource management and unique stories on launch.

In the game, players will navigate through the stars on a spaceship beset by a range of dangers – both internal and external. While under the deft leadership of Princess Euphora, the SDF Catalina is a spaceship with mounting challenges, including opposition from the evil Admiral Voltan, and the strange Zutopan race.

You’ll need to guide your crew through the stars on their adventure to the mythical ‘Forever Star’ while literally putting out fires along the way.

Read: League of Geeks talks Jumplight Odyssey, Solium Infernum, and learning as a studio

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

To ensure a (relatively) smooth journey, you’ll need to manage the resources of the SDF Catalina with precision, while aiding your crew in their leadership choices, and making your own decisions about where to go, and how to maintain crew loyalty and hope.

Individual crew members can be assigned to different parts of the ship, based on specialties, and ensuring effective management of their skills is crucial to your journey. Likewise, combatting the Zutopans and/or rescuing folks stranded in space will also figure into your plans.

As you make key choices, you’ll watch a story unfold, and relationships between your crew deepen.

You’ll be able to jump in for yourself when Jumplight Odyssey launches via Steam Early Access on 21 August 2023. At launch, it will include language support for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).

Following a period in early access, Jumplight Odyssey will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.