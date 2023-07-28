News

 > News > PC

Jumplight Odyssey hits Steam Early Access in August 2023

League of Geeks has locked in an early release date for the upcoming space station management sim.
28 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
league of geeks jumplight odyssey

PC

Image: League of Geeks

Share Icon

Jumplight Odyssey, the upcoming space colony management simulator from Australian studio League of Geeks will officially launch via Steam Early Access on 21 August 2023. While the game will evolve as it continues its passage through early access, players can expect hearty resource management and unique stories on launch.

In the game, players will navigate through the stars on a spaceship beset by a range of dangers – both internal and external. While under the deft leadership of Princess Euphora, the SDF Catalina is a spaceship with mounting challenges, including opposition from the evil Admiral Voltan, and the strange Zutopan race.

You’ll need to guide your crew through the stars on their adventure to the mythical ‘Forever Star’ while literally putting out fires along the way.

Read: League of Geeks talks Jumplight Odyssey, Solium Infernum, and learning as a studio

To ensure a (relatively) smooth journey, you’ll need to manage the resources of the SDF Catalina with precision, while aiding your crew in their leadership choices, and making your own decisions about where to go, and how to maintain crew loyalty and hope.

Individual crew members can be assigned to different parts of the ship, based on specialties, and ensuring effective management of their skills is crucial to your journey. Likewise, combatting the Zutopans and/or rescuing folks stranded in space will also figure into your plans.

As you make key choices, you’ll watch a story unfold, and relationships between your crew deepen.

You’ll be able to jump in for yourself when Jumplight Odyssey launches via Steam Early Access on 21 August 2023. At launch, it will include language support for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).

Following a period in early access, Jumplight Odyssey will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta August 2023
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta Dates and Details Announced

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta now has confirmed running dates during August 2023.

Edmond Tran
immortals of aveum august 2023 game releases
?>
News

All the biggest video game releases in August 2023

Buckle up for August, as the month kicks off with a strong lineup of video game releases.

Leah J. Williams
neopets hassee bounce mini-game return
?>
News

Long-gone Neopets Flash games officially restored

A slate of classic Neopets mini-games have returned to the website, following a leadership change.

Leah J. Williams
monster hunter now game ar
?>
News

Monster Hunter Now sets launch in September 2023

Monster Hunter Now will allow players to enter an augmented reality world of monster hunting.

Leah J. Williams
nicki minaj call of duty operator
?>
News

Nicki Minaj is the latest Call of Duty operator

Minaj arrives in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, alongside Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login