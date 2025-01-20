Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) is coming to Melbourne in 2025

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2025 is officially coming to Melbourne from 21-27 April 2025, with live arena Playoffs taking place in Rod Laver Arena from 25-27 April 2025. This will be the first time the event is hosted in Melbourne, after several years in Sydney.

Sixteen teams will compete in this year’s Counter-Strike 2 tournament, with prizes and accolades on offer for the winners. Teams will be invited per the Valve Regional Standings, and the field will be whittled down into two double-elimination groups, with a best-of-three bracket determining the entrants to the live Playoffs.

The show will be livestreamed from 21 April, with the Group Stages kicking off the action. Eventually, this will lead into the live Playoffs, supported by a raucous audience. Last year, 20,000 fans descended on the Super Aware Theatre in Sydney, and organisers for IEM expect a larger crowd for this year’s show in Melbourne.

“The Australian crowd consistently brings something special to our Counter-Strike events – the atmosphere in the arena is always unique, filled with energy and fun, and that comes across online as well,” Marc Winther, Director Game Ecosystems – Counter-Strike at ESL FACEIT Group said in a press release.

“We’ve always wanted to bring an IEM event to Melbourne, Australia’s historic home of sport, and after an attempt in 2020 that was thwarted by a global pandemic, we are excited to finally bring the tournament to the city.”

Those keen to attend will be able to purchase tickets from 23 January 2025 at 2:00 pm AEDT, with a three-day pass starting at AUD $189. Additional, premium options including backstage tours, goodie bags, and better seats, cost upwards of AUD $1,999.

How to watch IEM Melbourne 2025

A usual, IEM will be broadcast live online for everyone, with heats beginning on 21 April 2025. The show will air via FACEIT Watch, and it will also be streamed via the ESL Counter-Strike Twitch and YouTube channels. Stay tuned for exact global timings.