News

 > News > Culture

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) is coming to Melbourne in 2025

Sixteen teams will compete for glory in rounds of Counter-Strike 2.
20 Jan 2025 16:30
Leah J. Williams
intel extreme masters iem melbourne 2025

Culture

Image: Helena Kristiansson / ESL

Share Icon

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2025 is officially coming to Melbourne from 21-27 April 2025, with live arena Playoffs taking place in Rod Laver Arena from 25-27 April 2025. This will be the first time the event is hosted in Melbourne, after several years in Sydney.

Sixteen teams will compete in this year’s Counter-Strike 2 tournament, with prizes and accolades on offer for the winners. Teams will be invited per the Valve Regional Standings, and the field will be whittled down into two double-elimination groups, with a best-of-three bracket determining the entrants to the live Playoffs.

The show will be livestreamed from 21 April, with the Group Stages kicking off the action. Eventually, this will lead into the live Playoffs, supported by a raucous audience. Last year, 20,000 fans descended on the Super Aware Theatre in Sydney, and organisers for IEM expect a larger crowd for this year’s show in Melbourne.

Read: PAX Aus 2024 reminded me why video games are good

“The Australian crowd consistently brings something special to our Counter-Strike events – the atmosphere in the arena is always unique, filled with energy and fun, and that comes across online as well,” Marc Winther, Director Game Ecosystems – Counter-Strike at ESL FACEIT Group said in a press release.

“We’ve always wanted to bring an IEM event to Melbourne, Australia’s historic home of sport, and after an attempt in 2020 that was thwarted by a global pandemic, we are excited to finally bring the tournament to the city.”

Those keen to attend will be able to purchase tickets from 23 January 2025 at 2:00 pm AEDT, with a three-day pass starting at AUD $189. Additional, premium options including backstage tours, goodie bags, and better seats, cost upwards of AUD $1,999.

How to watch IEM Melbourne 2025

A usual, IEM will be broadcast live online for everyone, with heats beginning on 21 April 2025. The show will air via FACEIT Watch, and it will also be streamed via the ESL Counter-Strike Twitch and YouTube channels. Stay tuned for exact global timings.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
indie live expo april 2025
?>
News

Indie Live Expo returns with brand new game showcase in April 2025

Tune in to discover the latest and greatest upcoming indie games.

Leah J. Williams
sonic the hedgehog 4 film
?>
News

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 lands in cinemas in March 2027

This time, he's faster and furiouser.

Leah J. Williams
delverium game demo
?>
News

Aussie-made survival crafting game Delverium gets first demo

If you're looking for some Stardew-Minecraft flavour, get on board with Delverium.

Leah J. Williams
Flock xbox game pass games january 2025
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in January 2025

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
unknown 9 awakening gameplay combat
?>
News

Unknown 9 franchise cancelled, redundancies to hit Reflector

The release of Unknown 9: Awakening has been described as a failure.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login