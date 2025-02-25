ID@Xbox Showcase for Feb 2025 – Every game announcement

The latest ID@Xbox Showcase has aired, revealing more about upcoming indie and AAA games of all sorts, from toe-tapping rhythm games to snazzy film adaptations, long-awaited DLC chapters, highly-anticipated sequels, and more.

Every trailer in this latest showcase was compelling in its own right, so it’s well worth a watch if you’re keen to see what’s next for the future of gaming. If you’re looking for a snappier rundown, here’s all the big news shared during the latest ID@Xbox Showcase.

Tempopo launches in April 2025

Tempopo, the next game from Unpacking developer Witch Beam, will officially launch for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on 17 April 2025 – much sooner than anyone expected. In Tempopo, you’ll guide a little flower-like Tempopo through multiple puzzle stages, where everything moves and breathes to a beat.

Wax Heads launches in Summer 2026 [NH]

The very cool-looking record store sim Wax Heads is set to launch in Summer 2026 [Northern Hemisphere]. While that’s some time away, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s what we thought of the game in our early preview.

“Wax Heads well-replicates that feeling of indecision as you hover over the JB Hi-Fi music racks, juggling your choices in your hands. With funny little snippets of dialogue accompanying this indecision, it adds in a lovely dose of humour along the way. Meanwhile, in the background, tales of mystery and punkdom unfold.”

Tron: Catalyst launches in June 2025

Tron: Catalyst, the next title from Bithell Games, is set to launch in June 2025. This game adapts the iconic film series, with an original story starring a program known as Exo, which can initiate time loops. As is standard in Tron media, Exo must wield this power to save a crumbling grid and fight back against evil programs.

Lies of P: Overture gets new story trailer

Lies of P: Overture, the upcoming DLC for Lies of P, got a brand new trailer during the ID@Xbox Showcase. This revealed the DLC is a “dramatic prequel” that transports players back to Krat “in its unseen grandeur on the verge of collapse.”

In the adventure, players will follow the path of the “Legendary Stalker” in a tale designed to “define the past and future” of Lies of P. This DLC is set to release in Summer 2025 [NH].

Revenge of the Savage Planet launches in May 2025

Journey to the Savage Planet sequel Revenge of the Savage Planet is officially launching on 8 May 2025. This was revealed in a new trailer for the game featuring new weapons, aliens, and eye-catching exploration.

Patapon-like Ratatan launches in 2025

A new trailer for Patapon-like rhythm game Ratatan confirmed the game is set to launch in 2025. It also revealed new looks at big bosses, and its side-scroller action. This title continues to look incredibly cute, with a very strong art direction.

Suda51 and SWERY’s Hotel Barcelona looks bonkers

Suda51 and SWERY are currently working on a bizarre new game titled Hotel Barcelona, and it got a new trailer during the ID@Xbox Showcase. As you might expect, it looks very wild, and rocks an entirely compelling presence: you play as a woman who has a serial killer living inside her head. To solve this particular conundrum, you’ll need to set forth and kill other serial killers, while also working to escape an evil hotel. This game is set to launch in 2025.

Rockbeasts lets you embody an animal rock band

One of the more surprising premieres for the ID@Xbox Showcase was for Rockbeasts, an upcoming Metalocalypse-like game where you guide a 90s rock band of anthropomorphic beasts through their many trials and tribulations. This game is set to be released in 2025.

ID@Xbox Headlines: Roundup

As a brief roundup of other headliner news from the ID@Xbox Showcase, here’s a few other tidbits revealed, in bite-sized form:

Balatro is now on Xbox Game Pass, and a new Friends of Jimbo update introduces cards inspired by Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, Bugsnax, Slay the Princess, and more.

33 Immortals is set for release in Early Access on 18 March 2025.

Multiplayer co-op game Jump Ship got a new trailer.

Echo Weaver was revealed in a new gameplay trailer spotlighting Metroidvania-like gameplay, and the need to escape time loops.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. Currently, this game is set to launch later in 2025.

Puzzle game Blue Prince got a new trailer revealing more of its unique and mysterious world. This game launches on 10 April 2025.

Herdling got a new trailer, confirming it’ll launch in Summer 2025 [NH]. As previously revealed, this is a game about herding mythical creatures through a strange world.

Outbound got a new trailer. This is a “relaxing open-world adventure in the wilderness” where you travel in a camper van, collect resources, and forge a path through a cosy world. This game is set to launch in 2026.

Tanuki Pon’s Summer got a new trailer revealing more about the titular raccoon and his mission to deliver mail in a cosy town. This game launches later in 2025.

Descenders Next launches on 9 April 2025.

Woodo got a new trailer. This game is about solving unique puzzles in a cosy world.

The Lonesome Guild from DON’T NOD and Tiny Bull Studios got a reveal trailer, spotlighting its strange and wild animal adventure. This title is set to launch in Autumn 2025 [NH].

Buckshot Roulette is coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass soon.

You can watch the latest ID@Xbox Showcase for yourself on YouTube.