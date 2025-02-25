Witch Beam’s Tempopo launches in April 2025

Tempopo, the next game from Unpacking developer Witch Beam, will officially launch for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on 17 April 2025 – much sooner than anyone expected. The news was revealed today, during the latest ID@Xbox Showcase, with a new trailer revealing more of its toe-tapping rhythm puzzles.

In Tempopo, you’ll guide a little flower-like “Tempopo” through multiple puzzle stages, where everything moves and breathes to a beat. Decide which direction your little blob goes, and they’ll initiate a hop-skip-jump to the goal, with various obstacles getting in their way. On failure, you’ll need to re-plan your route, watching out for hazards, and ensuring you’re making clever choices about where to go.

GamesHub had the chance to get hands-on with Tempopo during a recent PAX Aus showing, and came away jazzed by its fun little worlds, and its rewarding sense of challenge.

“It’s not just the game’s strong rhythm that will impact your time with the game, it’s also your own internal rhythms; the way you analyse each tile in the game, and how you determine which next step to take. A single wrong tile will interrupt the flow, sending your little blob off the edge, or past the level-ending portal,” we wrote.

“Once you grasp the inner workings of this toe-tapping world, you’ll find each puzzle opening up, as your brain finds flow amidst all the beauty. It’s in this perfect, poignant period that the music sweeps you up, bringing you along for each bite-sized puzzle adventure.”

While the game has changed somewhat since our early preview, a real sense of rhythm and flow clearly remains the core of its puzzles. Those keen to jump into the full release for Tempopo won’t have to wait long. As announced, it arrives on PC and consoles on 17 April 2025.

Notably, it will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so any subscriber will be able to pop in to check out its brain-tickling, toe-tapping challenges. And for those who want an early taste, a demo is also now available on Steam, as part of Next Fest.