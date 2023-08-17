Sega’s Hyenas gets PC closed beta test in August

Sega’s upcoming extraction looter-shooter Hyenas is getting a closed beta test on PC from 31 August to 11 September 2023, with players on Steam now invited to register for a chance at access. To accompany the announcement, Sega has also now revealed a formal gameplay trailer for Hyenas, showing off the frantic nature of skirmishes, and how players will clash for loot drops.

In the trailer, players can be seen floating through a low-gravity arena, taking enemy fire on all sides. It promises chaos, with an array of special abilities like shields, gun turrets, and wax weapons leading to wild face-offs.

The trailer has also revealed that classic Sega merchandise will be included as treasures for players to collect. That includes a special Sonic figurine which can be looted, and it appears you can also dress up as Sonic if you can nab the right cosmetic.

Read: Sega announces multiplayer robbery simulator, Hyenas

You can see the action below:

Making a mark in a gaming space crowded by online multiplayer battle games is tough – and Hyenas has a long road ahead. But there is hope this upcoming closed beta will provide insight into what makes the game unique.

According to Sega, players can expect eight specialists in this early glimpse: Mozie, who is described as ‘the OG Hyena’, ‘rock-and-roll roadie’ Digits, ballerina Prima, astronaut Commander Wright, cosplayer Hero-Ki, sniper El Silbón, gamer Doc Hotfix, and drag queen Galaxia. Each specialist has command of their own abilities and weaponry, which will likely come in handy as battles get tougher.

Hyenas is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023, although it does not currently have a firm release date. Following the closed beta tests, we’re likely to get a better idea about what Sega has planned for the game.